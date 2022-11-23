‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 19 Recap: Who Made the Top 10?

The Voice Season 22 Episode 19 revealed this year’s Top 10 artists, bringing us one step closer to the finale. Nine artists were saved by America, while the bottom four sang again for a chance to land the final spot in the next round. Meanwhile, coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton performed with their teams. Here’s what happened on Tuesday, Nov. 22’s results show.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 19.]

Morgan Myles, Devix, and Eric Who wait to see who made it to the Top 10 on ‘The Voice’ Season 22. | Trae Patton/NBC

Results round 1: Team Blake takes the lead

Team Blake kicked things off with a performance of Glen Campbell and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Southern Nights.” Then, the Top 13 came to the stage for the first round of results. Host Carson Daly announced that America saved Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood, and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona.

team blake ❤️ performing together ❤️❤️ and all making it to the top 10 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@Brayden_Lape24 @rowangracemusic Bryce Leatherwood @bodielovesyou pic.twitter.com/mLnqk6WSYX — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 23, 2022

After a quick commercial, it was time for more results. America voted to save Team Blake’s Bodie, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Blake’s Rowan Grace.

Results round 2: Team Camila and Team Gwen fall into the danger zone

Next, Camila and her team took to the stage with a rendition of The Turtles’ “Happy Together,” slowing it down a bit for some sultry vocals. The remaining artists then returned to the stage for the bottom four results. America saved Team Legend’s Kim Cruse, Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, and Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola. That means Team Camila’s Eric Who and Devix and Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado and Kique make up the bottom four. Who will complete The Voice Season 22’s Top 10?

Wildcard Instant Save performances

the pressure is on…. be ready to instant save !!! https://t.co/WuqP5sztYr pic.twitter.com/mUAnFKnf7a — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 23, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 18 Recap: Omar Jose Cardona, Bodie Stand Out with Star Power

Eric kicked off the Instant Save performances with Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb.” He brought back the “Eric Who Show” with his star power and emotion. John felt the passion throughout the cover, and Camila said she’s “fallen in love” with Eric.

Alyssa went up next with Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes.” Gwen gave her teammate a standing ovation as Blake shared a sweet story of Carson’s daughter declaring Alyssa as her favorite artist this season. Gwen agreed, telling Alyssa she wanted more time to work with the teen.

Devix took to the stage with The Killers’ “When You Were Young,” bringing some energy to the evening. Camila told the singer he had “one of the best voices” this season and encouraged viewers to give him another chance.

Finally, Kique closed out the performances with a soulful rendition of “Earned It” by The Weeknd. Gwen jumped to her feet and called it an “amazing” cover from such a young artist. She also said Kique was “unbelievably unique.” With that, America got to voting.

And the Wildcard Instant Save winner is … Kique!

Current team standings:

Team Legend: Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse Team Gwen: Kique, Justin Aaron

Kique, Justin Aaron Team Camila: Morgan Myles

Morgan Myles Team Blake: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace, Bryce Leatherwood

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.