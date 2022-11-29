‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 20 Recap: Bodie Delivers the Best Performance Blake Shelton Has Ever Seen

This week is all about the fans! The Voice Season 22 Episode 20 saw fans choose the musical performances of the Top 10 artists and share sweet video messages. Coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend sat back and watched in awe as their teammates tackled all kinds of hit songs. Tonight, fans will be able to vote for the artists they want to see in the Top 8. Here’s a recap of the performances.

Team Legend

Parijita Bastola kicked off the show with Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.” She slowed the tune down to a piano ballad, adding in her signature vocal runs and showing off her control. Blake was excited to talk to Parijita, calling her performance a “master class.” Meanwhile, Camila said she connected with the 17-year-old’s soulful sound. John complimented the “flutter” in Parijitia’s voice and said she sounded mature for her age.

Kim Cruse went up next with “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna, promising to bring back the Kim that fans knew and loved in the Blinds. In rehearsal, John said he loved her progression from soulful R&B to pop to country and back to R&B. All four coaches gave a standing ovation for Kim’s powerful rendition. Blake said Kim could probably “kill someone and bring them back to life” with her voice. Gwen called Kim “underrated,” while John said the song was the “perfect match” for her tone.

Omar Jose Cardona closed out Team Legend with a challenging song choice from fans: “I Wanna Know What Love Is” by Foreigner. John encouraged Omar to be “super dramatic” with his performance. Camila was sure that Omar wouldn’t be going home this week, calling his performance “euphoric.” Gwen said Omar sounded “incredible,” while John said Omar could uplift people with his voice.

Team Blake

Rowan Grace opened for Team Blake with “i love you” by Billie Eilish. The teen thought it was a perfect choice because of the emotion and style of the tune. After her performance, Camila said she thought the song was a challenge for Rowan at first, but the teen pulled it off. John added that it showed a “different side” to Rowan. Finally, Blake thought Rowan nailed the challenge.

Brayden Lape, the season’s youngest performer at 16 years old, sang “Homesick” by Kane Brown. The country tune worked well for the teen’s mid-range, smooth voice. Camila said it was an “absolutely delightful” rendition and her favorite performance of his to date. Gwen agreed, saying the chorus “fit [him] like a glove.” Blake predicted that Brayden would get “way too big” for The Voice one day.

The Voice Season 22 Episode 20 continued with Bryce Leatherwood. The fans wanted Bryce to sing “Sand in My Boots” by The Voice alum Morgan Wallen, and Blake said Bryce could take it to the next level. After the performance, Camila told Bryce that she would never get tired of his “buttery” voice. John added that he sounded “at home” in these kinds of country songs. Finally, Blake recognized the way Bryce has “ascended” since the Blinds.

Bodie closed out Team Blake’s performances with JVKE’s “Golden Hour.” He said the tune was in his wheelhouse, and Blake couldn’t believe his high notes on the chorus. Bodie even nailed the rap portion and seemed to have a lot of fun doing it. Camila said she instantly felt starstruck by Bodie’s energy and reiterated that he’s different than everyone else on the show. Blake was beaming with pride as he pointed out how difficult the song was and how well Bodie pulled it off. The coach even said it was the best performance he’s seen.

Team Gwen

After an intro from season 21 finalist Wendy Moten, Justin Aaron went up next. The fans picked Quincy Jones’ “Just Once,” and Gwen encouraged Justin to let his facial expressions tell a story on stage. John said his mother was a big fan of Justin’s. Meanwhile, Camila called him a “masterful singer,” especially when he “soars into those high notes.” Gwen loved the song choice and said her parents were Justin’s “number one fans.”

Last week’s Instant Save winner, Kique, showed his gratitude for fans this week by performing their pick: The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.” Gwen encouraged the artist to “show off [his] inner voice.” Kique couldn’t be on the show live, but he had a pre-recorded performance ready to go. Gwen jumped to her feet as Kique came on a video call and revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. John complimented Kique’s ability to add his personality to the song, while Gwen said he sounded “flawless.”

Team Camila

Camila’s last remaining artist, Morgan Myles, fought for her spot in the semi-finals with Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” The coach said Morgan could turn it into a “smorgasbord” performance by adding in some gospel and pop elements. Morgan brought her guitar to the stage and leaned into the soulful side with ad-libs, claps, and power notes. John said it sounded and looked like an “award show performance.” Meanwhile, Blake called Morgan’s voice “incredible,” and Camila said Morgan was “shining” on stage.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.