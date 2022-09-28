‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 4: Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani Dominate as Blake Shelton Trails Behind

The Voice Season 22 Episode 4 showcased night four of the Blind Auditions. And though we’re back to one-hour shows on Tuesdays, that hour was jam-packed with hilarious moments, surprising choices, and of course, tons of talent. The competition was fierce this week between artists as coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani became more hesitant to turn. Here’s a recap of episode 4.

Team Legend

Parijita Bastola, 17, is the first Nepalese-American singer to audition for The Voice. She performed Labrinth’s “Jealous” and became the only four-chair turn of the night. Parijita and Camila connected over the importance of including their culture in their music. Meanwhile, Gwen boasted about her experience and said she could help Parijita, while John said she’d be a great fit as an R&B addition to the EGOT winner’s team. Blake recognized that he didn’t exactly have the upper hand here, but he pronounced himself a huge fan of Parijita. Finally, the singer chose to join Team Legend, listening to her parents’ advice from the sidelines.

Team Legend so far: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola

Team Gwen

Tanner Howe, a lifelong performer from California, spends his free time playing gigs at small venues. However, he’s ready to take his career to the next step. Tanner chose to audition with Shawn Mendes’ “Mercy” — a risky move to sing a song by Camila’s ex. Camila was the only one who didn’t turn, but she thought Tanner sounded a little too much like Shawn Mendes himself. Gwen said Tanner had a confident and strong voice that could be on a record. John said he wanted to help the singer explore songs outside of the baritone range, but Blake said he wanted to take the opposite approach. Tanner decided to join Team Gwen.

Kayla Von Der Heide of Arizona, a wedding photographer and music video creator, often gets told she has a vintage-sounding voice, so she replicates that aesthetic in her work. She auditioned with a slow rendition of Gavin DeGraw‘s “Jealous Guy,” earning chair turns from Gwen and John. Gwen complimented Kayla for “channeling her heart” and felt they would make a good match. Meanwhile, John said he could see himself getting cozy by a fire to a record by Kayla. In the end, Kayla chose Team Gwen.

The Voice Season 22 Episode 4 continued with a quick one-chair turn from Gwen: Destiny Leigh, who sang “A Song For You.”

Team Gwen so far: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslani, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh

Team Camila

Utah musician Sydney Kronmiller grew up loving music because of her parents. She showed off her low vocals with an acoustic guitar rendition of “Latch” by Disclosure. Gwen and Camila turned their chairs with looks of shock on their face as they saw the singer behind the deep tone. John complimented the singer’s range, while Camila said she loved the “vulnerable and intimate” version of the song. Sydney ultimately joined Team Camila.

Camila had a one-chair turn with a singer named Eric Who, who performed Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

Team Camila so far: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who

Team Blake

Nashville artist Tanner Fussell is a landscaper by day and a musician by night. When news broke that one of his bandmates and close friends had died, Tanner vowed to think of his friend every time he performed. The country singer took to The Voice stage with “Anymore” by Travis Tritt, earning a chair turn from The Voice‘s country king himself. Blake gushed over Tanner’s long hair and complimented the “soar” in Tanner’s voice. He also noticed a touch of rock in Tanner’s performance, which could give the singer an edge.

The Voice showed a quick glimpse at another one-chair turn for Team Blake: Eva Ullman, who sang “Lights On.”

Team Blake so far: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell

