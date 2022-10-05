‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 6: Camila Cabello Lands a ‘Magical’ 4-Chair Turn

Another night, another round of Blind Auditions. The Voice Season 22 Episode 6 showed coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello fighting harder than ever to fill their teams. There are only a few spots left — who will make it to the Battles? Here’s a recap of the Oct. 4 episode.

Team Legend

Queens, New York, singer Dia Malai grew up performing for her big family. When her father died a few years ago, Dia knew she had to make him proud by pursuing her dreams. Now, she’s on The Voice, hoping to get noticed by the legendary John Legend. Dia sang an upbeat cover of Mary J Blige’s “Real Love” that had John dancing as he turned around. Blake said he regretted not turning around — Camila’s regret button idea would come in handy here. Regardless, Dia’s dreams are coming true on Team Legend.

Team Gwen

Jillian Jordyn, 17, of Melville, New York, is such a big fan of The Voice that she’s had a karaoke machine from the show since she was a child. She auditioned with “Issues” by Julia Michaels, earning turns from John and Gwen. She told the coaches she wanted to be an “influential” artist that young listeners can turn to, and John said he loved her vision. Meanwhile, Gwen told Jillian she could see a bit of Julia Michaels in her. In the end, Jillian joined Team Gwen.

Team Camila

Grace Bello, a Cuban-American artist from Washington, grew up surrounded by Spanish music. Her parents have supported her musical ventures in every way and kept her feeling as energetic as possible. She related the most to Camila, but said she would feel honored to work with any of the coaches. Grace auditioned with Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” leaving all four coaches in awe. After the four-chair turn, John complimented Grace’s control and said they could make “beautiful music” together. Meanwhile, Gwen called Grace a “rare” find, and Camila said she could hear a bit of Ariana Grande in her voice. Grace ultimately landed on Team Camila.

Team Blake

Austin Montgomery is only 19 years old, but he describes himself as an “old soul.” He enjoys putting a modern spin on older songs. Some of his favorite musicians include Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. The California singer auditioned for The Voice with Hank Williams’ “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You).” Gwen, Blake, and Camila turned around, with Camila shocked by how much Austin sounded like Elvis. Blake said it was a “gift” to have Austin on the show, while Camila said wanted to hear Austin’s voice on the radio one day, bringing his “old soul” to the current generation. The decision was a no-brainer for Austin — Team Blake “for sure.”

The Voice showed a quick glimpse at Team Blake’s Benny Weag, who performed Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers.”

