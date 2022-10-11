‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 7: Team Blake Kicks Off Battles With a Tough Decision

The Voice Season 22 Episode 7 brought the end of the Blind Auditions as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend filled the final spots on their teams. Additionally, Team Blake embarked on the first Battle of the season, leading to a tough decision for the coach. Here’s a recap of the Oct. 10 episode.

Steven McMorran on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 7 | Tina Thorpe/NBC

Team Legend

Kim Cruise, of Woodville, Texas, grew up singing around her family. She went viral on social media when she shared a cover of a worship song and earned the chance to sing with a gospel group in Germany. Now, she wants to “take [her] career to the next level” on The Voice. She auditioned with “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar, earning chair turns from all four coaches. John said she deserved to make it to the show’s finale, while Blake said he and Kim could learn from each other and make a “magical” pairing. Kim joined Team Legend.

Cuban singer Nia Skyfer has taken music seriously for years in studio sessions and DJing gigs. Now, she feels more ready than ever for The Voice. Niya auditioned with Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam.” Camila’s team was full, so she couldn’t turn. However, John pressed his button, automatically bringing Niya to his team. John said she “sang her head off,” and Camila said she hoped to steal Nia in the future. Finally, Team Legend is officially full.

Team Legend: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, SOLsong, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Dia Malai, Kim Cruise, Nia Skyfer

Team Gwen

Sixteen-year-old Rowan Grace can’t believe she’s performing on The Voice, but support from her family pushed her to give it her all in her audition. She sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor,” earning chair turns from John, Gwen, and Camila. Gwen loved everything about Rowan’s voice and her fashion sense. John said it felt like the teen connected with the song, and he recognized that she already had “artistry” in her work. Camila mentioned that she could help Rowan work through her nerves, while Gwen plugged her experience winning The Voice with Carter Rubin, who was 15 at the time of his audition. Rowan ultimately chose Team Gwen.

The Voice Season 22 Episode 7 continued with Justin Aaron, a gospel singer from Kansas. Justin’s world was changed when he lost his father to COVID, but he’s proud to continue his legacy on The Voice. Justin took a risk by singing “Glory” by John Legend and Common, even though John is notorious for not turning to his own tunes. Unfortunately, John didn’t turn, but Gwen did. She called the performance “incredible” and complimented the way Justin could “manipulate” his voice. Gwen hoped to help Justin find his musical identity. With Justin on board, Team Gwen is full.

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslani, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Jillian Jordyn, Rowan Grace, Justin Aaron

Team Camila

Tennessee musician Steven McMrorran has written and sung for artists like Tim McGraw, Celine Dion, and Michael Bolton (who sent an encouraging video message to Steven before his audition). However, he’s ready to showcase his talents on a bigger scale. Steven sang “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman, and Camila turned for his powerful voice. And though he struggled with some of the higher notes, Camila said he had a “special tone” and took a risk, which she admired. Welcome to Team Camila, Steven.

Constance Howard, a fourth-grade teacher from Texas, often motivates her students through song. In fact, it was her music-loving students who encouraged her to audition for The Voice. She decided to put her own twist on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” pulling out her secret weapon: whistle notes. Camila immediately turned for Constance’s Caribbean-style rendition, followed by John.

Camila said she’s been looking for a “character voice” like Constance. Meanwhile, John compared the singer to Rihanna and said he could help her “transform” other songs. Constance chose Camila as her coach. And with that, Team Camila is full.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Grace Bello, Steven McMorran, Constance Howard

Team Blake

wait Jaeden Luke sounds like he's singing right to you pic.twitter.com/Is9q3EmOVW — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 11, 2022

Jaeden Luke proudly comes from wine country in Washington, even though he doesn’t know much about wine. However, he does frequently perform gigs at wineries and feels like he’s worked hard enough to shoot his shot on The Voice. Jaeden auditioned with an acoustic guitar rendition of “I Wanna Make It With You” by Bread. Blake and John both turned. John complimented Jaeden’s “mesmerizing” vibe and said he could give Jaeden a chance to open for one of his shows. (Apparently, Jaeden tried to once before, but he didn’t get picked for the job.) Blake gushed over Jaeden’s mullet. In the end, Jaeden chose Blake, filling the coach’s team.

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullmann, The Dryes, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, Bodie, Austin Montgomery, Benny Weag, Jaeden Luke

The Battles begin

After the coaches performed Camila’s “Havana,” it was time for the Battles to begin on The Voice Season 22 Episode 7. Team Blake and his advisor, Jimmie Allen, kicked things off. He paired Austin Montgomery with Tanner Fussell because they have very different voices. The two duetted on Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” blowing Jimmie away with their talents. Blake encouraged Austin to loosen up a bit. Fans will have to tune in on Tuesday night to see whom Blake chose as the winner of the first Battle.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

