‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 8: Battles Begin as Blake Shelton Announces His Final Season

It’s time for The Voice Season 22 contestants to battle it out. The Voice Season 22 Episode 8 revealed the winner of Team Blake Shelton’s first Battle Round between Tanner Fussell and Austin Montgomery on Monday night. And speaking of Team Blake, the country singer announced just one hour before the show that he’s leaving after season 23, making this first battle all the more special. Elsewhere, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend, and their Battle Advisors began working with their teammates. Here’s a recap of Tuesday night’s episode.

Valerie Harding and Dia Malai on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 8 | Trae Patton/NBC

Team Legend

John chose Jazmine Sullivan as his advisor, so it’s only appropriate that he assigned one of her songs, “Bust Your Windows,” to Valerie Harding and Dia Malai. That made Dia a bit nervous, but Jazmine said she seemed to “go a little harder” because of the nerves. She suggested that Dia channel her inner “Catwoman” with a growl. John encouraged Valerie to sing out more. After Dia and Valerie’s energetic battle, it became clear no one should mess with these two. But still, John had to pick one. The other coaches favored Dia, and John said she “embraced” his advice well. He also complimented Valerie’s “electricity,” and he loved it so much that he named her the winner.

Team Legend: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, SOLsong, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Kim Cruse, Nia Skyfer

Team Gwen

Gwen paired teenage best friends Jillian Jordyn and Rowan Grace on “Fingers Crossed” by Lauren Spencer-Smith. In rehearsal, the coach said Jillian “blew her away” with her emotion and complimented Rowan’s ability to make the song her own. She also suggested some improvements to body language. Meanwhile, Gwen’s advisor, Sean Paul, told the young singers to “get into character.” Rowan and Jillian gave it their all on the big stage, making it hard for the coaches to decide. Gwen noticed some nerves in Jillian’s voice but said she recovered later on. She also complimented Rowan’s tastefulness. In the end, Gwen named Rowan the winner.

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslani, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Rowan Grace, Justin Aaron

Team Camila

Camila paired up Nashville singers Morgan Myles and Steven McMorran on Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” Though a bold song choice, the coach said she thought Morgan and Steven could belt the tune and show off their emotion. Camila noticed how “connected” Morgan was to her feelings. Their advisor, Charlie Puth, said the rehearsal gave him “leg chills.” Later, Camila said the song should “make people feel the feelings.”

Morgan and Steven’s battle left the coaches in awe. John said Morgan had a “fire” tone and she reminded him of someone who would sing at the Grammys. Meanwhile, Blake said she resembled Bonnie Tyler. Camila said she needed to work with Steven more to help him “bring the house down.” She ultimately named Morgan the winner. But it’s not over for Steven: Camila used her only Save to keep him on her team.

“I see something in Steven that I want others to see,” she said.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Grace Bello, Steven McMorran, Constance Howard

Team Blake

The Voice Season 22 Episode 8 unveiled the winner of Team Blake’s first battle: Austin. Fans should tune in next week to see who will perform in front of the coaches next.

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes, Eva Ullmann, The Dryes, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, Bodie, Austin Montgomery, Benny Weag, Jaeden Luke

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

