‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 9 Recap: Camila Cabello Has a New Boyfriend After ‘Hot’ Team Blake Battle

The Voice Season 22 Episode 9 brought more Battle Rounds and a bit of marital drama as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fought over a Steal and Save. Elsewhere in the evening, Camila Cabello got flirty with a Team Blake artist, and John Legend made a tough call with his young artists. Here’s a recap of Monday, Oct. 17’s episode.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 9.]

Bodie and Jaeden Luke perform on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 9. | Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Team Legend

John paired Nia Skyfer with Emma Brooke on “She’s All I Wanna Be” by Tate McRae. The coach advised Nia to open up a bit more with her vocals. Meanwhile, he thought Emma had too much of a “sunny” attitude for the angsty tune. John’s advisor, Jazmine Sullivan, told Emma she needed “intensity” in her eyes. Emma delivered on those dirty looks during the battle, but Blake still noticed her “poise.” Camila, on the other hand, enjoyed Nia’s energy. John said it was tough for Nia to vocally compare to Emma. He ultimately chose Emma as the winner.

Team Legend: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, SOLsong, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Kim Cruse

Team Gwen

Gwen’s first battle of the night pit Jay Allen against Cara Brindisi. She paired the two because of their musical experience and their similar “storytelling” dynamic, making Don Henley and Stevie Nicks’ “Leather and Lace” the perfect song choice. Gwen encouraged Jay to reach a more vulnerable and soft place with his voice, and she told Cara to stick to the original melody. Later, John said Cara’s voice “relaxed” him, but he found Jay more “compelling.” Blake and Camila agreed that Jay had a “star quality.” But it all came down to Gwen, who chose Cara because of her “effortless” voice.

At the last second, she decided to save Jay … and Blake decided to steal him. Let the marital spat begin. Gwen said she was shaking with anger at Blake. And even though he risked divorce, Blake thought Jay was worth the steal. In the end, Jay moved to Team Blake because of his country experience. Blake and Gwen are going to need some marriage counseling after that one.

Next on Team Gwen, Justin Aaron battled it out with Destiny Leigh. The coach had them sing “No More Drama” by Mary J. Blige. Her advisor, Sean Paul, was blown away by how much feeling Justin and Destiny put into the song. Gwen encouraged Destiny to let loose, and she certainly did on stage. John called the performance “electrifying” and complimented Destiny’s energy. Meanwhile, Blake admired her power. Gwen said Justin’s voice sounded like “butter,” and she named him the winner. However, she also opted to save Destiny.

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslani, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Rowan Grace, Justin Aaron

Team Camila

Camila paired Ava Lynn Thuresson with Orlando Mendez, calling them her “cool country singers.” She assigned them “Rocket Man” by Elton John. Camila’s advisor, Charlie Puth, called both singers “powerhouses” with their low and high ranges. He encouraged Orlando to save his full power for the end. Meanwhile, Camila helped Ava Lynn work through her nerves. After their battle, John, Gwen, and Blake leaned toward Orlando. Camila complimented Ava Lynn’s growth, but she named Orlando the winner for his “swag” and stage presence.

Later, Camila paired Grace Bello with Reina Ley, the youngest contestant this season at 13 years old. The two performed “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper. Grace’s nerves left her feeling uncertain in rehearsal, but Charlie had faith in her. Camila told the singers to bring emotion to the tune. Gwen was “amazed” by Grace’s soft vocals, but she fell in love with Reina’s “rich” tone. Blake said he noticed a loss of confidence in Grace. Camila thought Grace and Reina gave an “even performance,” but Reina won the battle because of her mature vocals at such a young age.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Steven McMorran, Constance Howard, Jaeden Luke

Team Blake

The Voice Season 22 Episode 9 continued with one of Blake’s four-chair turns, Bodie, going against Jaeden Luke — Camila’s crush. Surprisingly, Blake assigned Justin Bieber’s “As Long as You Love Me,” but the singers were up to the challenge. They turned it into a slow, soothing lullaby, which Team Blake advisor Jimmie Allen said was Grammy-worthy. Blake thought Jaeden’s whispery voice was perfect for the arrangement, and he encouraged Bodie to match that style.

After the performance, Camila said she felt “hot and flustered” by the “sexy” arrangement. She flirted with Jaeden, calling him her boyfriend. Still, she had to admit that Bodie sounded “flawless.” Gwen added that she couldn’t help but stare at Jaeden — watch out, Blake. After some girlish screams from Camila, Blake declared Bodie the winner because of his unique tone. Gwen and Camila decided to have their own battle to steal Jaeden, with Camila threatening to break up with him if he didn’t pick her. He couldn’t say no to his girl.

“I stole Jaeden because I stole his heart,” Camila said.

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes, Eva Ullmann, The Dryes, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, Bodie, Austin Montgomery, Benny Weag, Jay Allen

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

