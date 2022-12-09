‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Date, Time, and What to Expect

We’re just days away from finding out the winner of The Voice 2022. On Monday night, the Top 5 finalists will compete in one last sing-off to fight for audience votes. Then, on Tuesday, after a long night of guest performances, The Voice will declare its latest victor. Fans should be aware that The Voice Season 22 finale airs at a different time than usual this year; here’s everything to know about the upcoming episodes.

Finalists Brayden Lape and Bodie perform on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Trae Patton/NBC

The fun begins on Monday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The typical two-hour episode on Monday will see the Top 5 artists perform “a ballad and an up-tempo song” in front of coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend, according to the episode description.

The second part of the live finale, where fans will learn the voting results, airs on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Unlike the usual Tuesday night schedule, though, this episode airs at 9 p.m. ET instead of 8 p.m. It’s also a two-hour episode, so it will end at 11 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the two-part finale live on NBC each night. Additionally, those who can’t make the live airings will be able to watch the episodes the next day on Peacock.

Who are ‘The Voice’ 2022 finalists? How to vote for the winner

‘The Voice’ 2022 finalists Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape | Trae Patton/NBC

This year’s Top 5 finalists include three members of Team Blake, one member of Team Camila, and one member of Team Legend. Unfortunately, Team Gwen’s last member, Justin Aaron, was eliminated in the semi-finals. Here’s who will compete in The Voice Season 22 finale:

Team Blake : Bodie, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood

: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood Team Camila : Morgan Myles

: Morgan Myles Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona

Monday night’s audience votes will determine the season’s winner, so it’s important to have those voting methods ready. Fans can set up a free NBCUniversal profile with their email, Facebook, Google, or Apple ID. This profile will be used to vote via the official voting website and The Voice official app. There will be an overnight window starting at 8 p.m. ET on Monday to cast votes for the winner. Up to 10 votes are allowed per artist per email, and voters must be at least 13 years old.

Kelly Clarkson is returning to ‘The Voice’ for the season 22 finale along with other performers

Hang the mistletoe and holly ? The holidays are officially here y’all! Time to put on #WhenChristmasComesAround and wrap all your ? https://t.co/pdtMMv9Xj4 pic.twitter.com/YxfZCGigNx — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) December 5, 2022

The Voice Season 22 finale has a special treat: Kelly Clarkson will finally return. She’ll be one of many guest performers on Tuesday night, singing a solo version of her and Ariana Grande’s Christmas tune, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” according to Billboard. This will mark Clarkson’s first appearance on The Voice since her hiatus this season. She’s also set to return in season 23 as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

In addition to Clarkson, Tuesday night’s performers include Shelton with Kane Brown, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland, and The Voice Season 21 winner Girl Named Tom. It’s shaping up to be a big night that fans won’t want to miss.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on The Voice Season 23, which premieres on March 6.