‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Part 1 Recap: Morgan Myles Rocks ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

The Voice Season 22 finale kicked off with part 1 on Monday night. After Team Gwen Stefani was eliminated last week, it came down to Team Blake Shelton’s Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape, Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles, and Team John Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona in a battle for the trophy. The Top 5 finalists sang ballads and up-tempo covers as they vied for audience votes. It all comes down to this; here’s a recap of the performances.

Morgan Myles performs on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Part 1. | Trae Patton/NBC

Team Blake

Bodie opened the show with a Harry Styles hit: “Late Night Talking.” He hoped to get people on their feet and show off his artistry as a producer. The singer started with a slow and sultry intro before picking up the pace for a disco-style rendition. Camila said she respected Bodie’s artistry and “producer brain,” while Gwen added that Bodie “has it all.” Blake said Bodie was a “natural” at anything he does.

After reading a letter to his supporters, Brayden sang “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. Gwen said she was his No. 1 fan (even though she didn’t turn for him in the Blinds, which Brayden called her out for). Blake jumped to his feet after the performance, congratulating Brayden on how far he’s come.

Bryce dedicated a letter to his home state of Georgia before heading into a cover of Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” Gwen told Bryce that he has “just won a career” even if he doesn’t win The Voice. Blake added that he “ignited a fire in country fans” everywhere.

Brayden returned to the stage with “Wild As Her” by The Voice alum Corey Kent (co-written by fellow alum Morgan Wallen). John said he was certain Brayden would continue to grow after The Voice, and Blake said the up-tempo song was a good fit.

The Voice Season 22 Finale Part 1 continued with Bryce’s second song, “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt. Camila called the performance “so fun” and something she’s never seen from him before. John agreed, noting that it showed another side of him.

Bodie closed out Team Blake’s performances with a letter for his children. He sang a powerful cover of Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude,” earning a chant from the crowd. Gwen was emotional during the performance, and she reminded Bodie how inspiring he was. John said Bodie “seemed like a leader” and had the power to move people. Blake was almost speechless, calling Bodie’s cover “incredible.”

Team Blake: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood

Team Camila

Morgan’s first song choice of the night was Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” In rehearsal, Camila said Morgan had a soulful sound. She had a raspy tone to her voice, and her high energy brought the coaches to their feet. Gwen complimented the song choice, noting that Morgan’s voice was perfect for it. Meanwhile, John said he loved the “crackle” in Morgan’s voice. Camila said Morgan almost brought her to tears.

Morgan became emotional as she read a letter thanking her parents for helping her fall in love with music. She returned to the stage with Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.” Camila started a “Morgan” chant as the singer made her way to the lower stage after the performance, and Gwen complimented Morgan’s belting. John called Morgan the “best country singer” he’s seen since he’s been on the show.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles

Team Legend

Omar dedicated a sweet letter to his family, getting emotional as he thanked his parents and siblings for all the ways they’ve supported him. He then took on a Michael Jackson tune, “The Way You Make Me Feel,” for his first performance. John was beaming with pride for his teammate as Camila complimented Omar’s dance moves. John said he would believe Omar was lip-syncing because of how well he sang and danced without losing vocal control.

Omar closed out the show with Queen’s “Somebody to Love” — a daring choice, according to John. He pulled out major theatrics to accompany his vocals, keeping the audience and coaches entertained. Camila said she was “so thankful” that Omar and his inspiring talent existed. John added that Omar showed America he was The Voice.

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona

With the performances complete, it’s time to crown the next winner of The Voice. Fans should make sure to vote for their favorites tonight and tune into part 2 of The Voice Season 22 finale tomorrow, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.