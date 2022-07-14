‘The Voice’ Season 22: Gwen Stefani Gushes About First-Time Coach Camila Cabello

Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello have apparently become fast friends on the set of The Voice Season 22. In a recent interview, the former No Doubt singer praised Cabello as a first-time coach and gushed about the fun they’ve had so far. Meanwhile, Cabello revealed that she’s always seen Stefani as a role model. Here’s what the pop stars said about each other.

Gwen Stefani | Cindy Ord/Getty Images // Camila Cabello | Rich Polk/Getty Images

Camilla Cabello joined ‘The Voice’ Season 22 as a new coach

Earlier this year, NBC announced a shake-up on the coaching panel for season 22, which will premiere this fall. For the first time since season 14, Kelly Clarkson will not appear as a coach. The talk show host and American Idol alum revealed that she’s taking some time off work this summer to be with her kids. Taking over Clarkson’s coaching chair is former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello.

Though Cabello has never coached before, the singer does have experience competing on The X Factor with her group. Cabello also appeared in season 21 as an adviser for Team John Legend.

“She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it,” Legend told Extra at the time. “She was part of a group, and in this battle setting, where the artists are dueting with each other, that’s a very important skill to have.”

Clarkson won’t be the only coach to step away from The Voice. Ariana Grande, who coached for the first time in season 21, has also left the competition. Gwen Stefani will take her place. Blake Shelton’s wife has served as a coach off and on since season 7.

Longtime coaches Blake Shelton and Legend will round out the coaching panel for The Voice Season 22. Shelton has been with the show since season 1 and Legend joined in season 16.

Gwen Stefani said she has a ‘new friend’ in coach Camila Cabello

https://twitter.com/NBCTheVoice/status/1525907835355377664

Filming for The Voice Season 22 has already begun. The coaches filled up their teams during the Blind Auditions, and host Carson Daly teased on Instagram that it’s gearing up to be a very competitive season with “the best talent I’ve seen so far.”

The competition is fierce, but the coaches still love each other. At least, that’s the case for Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello. Speaking to NBC Insider, Stefani revealed that she and Cabello are already close, even though they just met.

“She’s smart, cute, funny, witty, hardworking, smart — I said that already,” the “Don’t Speak” singer shared. “I think she’s gonna be a great coach. We had a great time doing the Blinds together, and I’m excited that she’s here and I have a new friend.”

Camila Cabello’ looks up’ to Gwen Stefani

https://twitter.com/NBCTheVoice/status/1547264596750110720

Cabello feels the same way about Stefani. She only just met the pop star, but Cabello said she always “look[ed] up” to her. The singer even listed some of Stefani’s hits as “incredible songs” Cabello wishes she could have written herself.

“She represents the kind of artist that I wanna be. I feel like she has been kind of genre-defying and genre-less and expectation-defying. I feel like I wanna take notes from her,” Cabello explained. “She’s such a cool artist and so authentic.”

The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, and Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

