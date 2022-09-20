‘The Voice’ Season 22: Who Is Omar Cardona? 5 Things to Know About the Team Legend Artist

Classic rock is making a comeback on The Voice with contestant Omar Cardona. During the season 22 premiere on Monday, Sept. 19, Omar rocked the house with an energetic performance of Journey’s hit song, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” He earned chair turns from all four coaches — John Legend, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton — and ended up on Team Legend. Learn more about Omar’s personal life and his audition for The Voice below.

Omar Cardona on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Tina Thorpe/NBC

Omar Cardona is a full-time performer from Orlando, Florida

The Voice was not Omar’s first time performing on stage. He revealed that he has been a full-time performer for 15 years now, singing at venues like theme parks, cruise ships, and sporting events. He has also done multiple collaborations with the Florida a capella band VoicePlay and sung background vocals for artists like Jordan Fisher. During his audition, Omar said he identifies as a pop artist, but he “respects” ’80s rock and would love to create his own blend of pop/classic rock music.

John Legend said Omar Cardona could win ‘The Voice’ after his audition

Omar’s experience with performing was clear in his audition for The Voice. He looked comfortable on stage and showed off his personality by moving around the stage, engaging with the audience, and using the mic stand as a prop. Camila said she could tell just by Omar’s voice that he had powerful energy on stage. Meanwhile, Gwen said she loved the ’80s vibe of Omar’s vocals.

John told Omar he had a “crazy range that most male singers could never pull off.” He also complimented the touch of soulfulness in Omar’s voice. John even had faith that Omar could go all the way this season and win the show. Fans will have to keep watching to see if Team Legend can help Omar get there.

Omar has his own band, Epic Party Band

In addition to his work as a solo artist, Omar performs gigs with his band, aptly named Epic Party Band. According to the band’s website, they are “a multi-generational ‘SuperBand'” that performs “concert-style, high-energy shows.” Some of the covers listed on Epic Party Band’s site include OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars,” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” and Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

Where to follow Omar on social media

Fans of The Voice can keep up with Omar Cardona via his Instagram account. He frequently posts footage and images from gigs and music videos. Additionally, fans can see more of him over on Epic Party Band’s account.

What ‘The Voice’ fans said about Omar Cardona

It seems Omar is already building quite a fan base for The Voice. Many viewers took to Twitter to compliment the artist after his audition.

“Omar Jose Cardona is a performer with such a clean, clear sheen to his vocals. Surprised #TeamLegend was the first to turn. He got that pose and that high head voice at the end. Excellent!” one user wrote.

“Omar Jose Cardona is the future of rock and roll music right here,” another person tweeted.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is available on Peacock.

