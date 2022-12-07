‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner Predictions: Who Will Win — and Who Should Win

The Voice Season 22 finale is just around the corner, and the Top 5 have been revealed. It’s time to choose a winner. Next week, the finalists will perform one last time to earn votes from the audience. But who will come out on top? Here are our predictions for The Voice Season 22 winner, including who will win and who should win.

‘The Voice’ 2022 finalists Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape | Trae Patton/NBC

Who are the 5 finalists on ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

First, let’s take a look at the Top 5. Team Blake Shelton had a clean sweep in the results on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with Bodie, Brayden Lape, and Bryce Leatherwood all going to the finale. Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles took the fourth spot. Then, after an Instant Save sing-off between Team John Legend’s Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, and Kim Cruse and Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, Omar became the last finalist.

These results were controversial among The Voice fans, as many were outraged that Brayden and Bryce earned a spot over anyone in the bottom four. It’s not entirely surprising that viewers picked Bryce since he has a pure country sound and country fans seem to make up a large population of The Voice voters.

However, the harder pill to swallow is that Brayden beat Omar, Justin, Parijita, and Kim. Yes, he has talent and boyish charm, but there’s an immaturity in his voice that just isn’t on the same level as those in the bottom four. In any case, here we are.

Who will win ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

At this point, it’s difficult to nail down one prediction for the winner of The Voice Season 22. Team Blake makes up three out of five finalists — I’m no probability expert, but it seems Team Blake has a higher chance of winning. If the vote leans country, then Bryce will likely win. He seems to have a stronger fan base than Brayden, and many viewers can already picture themselves listening to Bryce on the radio. Even Blake has predicted Bryce as a finalist and potential winner since the beginning.

Bodie has a good chance at winning, too. If Team Blake fans truly are voting just because they like Blake, that automatically gives Bodie a shot. He’s not country, but he’s one of the most unique voices this season. Blake has also declared Bodie’s performances some of the best he’s ever heard.

After the results controversy, many fans declared that they would be voting for Omar to stand with Tuesday night’s bottom four. But will that be enough to make him win? Maybe, and maybe not.

“I think he still has a chance. Basically, it would take vote splitting on Team Blake, and for him to have two real standout performances on the night. Also, maybe if John starts a real social media campaign to get him votes. He’s definitely the underdog, but he’s a very strong competitor so who knows,” one fan wrote in a Reddit discussion about Omar.

“It’s very difficult for him to beat anyone from Blake unless vote splitting happens and he edges someone out. But winning? No chance to beat Morgan or Bodie, unfortunately,” another person added.

Here’s who should win ‘The Voice’ this year

Now, who do we think should win? Bodie. He has proven his musical mind with unique song arrangements, such as a slow rendition of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” we had no idea we needed in our lives. His talent reminds of us Ryan Tedder — he can sing, produce, and write (Bodie has singles on Spotify with over 1 million streams). And with his covers of everyone from Justin Bieber to Whitney Houston, Bodie has major cross-genre appeal. We’re rooting for him to take home the trophy.

The Voice Season 22 finale airs on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans should make sure they’re ready to vote for The Voice Season 22 winner on Monday night.