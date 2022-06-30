When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere and Who Are the Coaches?

The Voice is back with another season this fall. NBC has officially announced a premiere date for The Voice Season 22, with only a few months to go until the singing competition returns. Fans are in for an interesting season, as NBC shook up the coaching panel just a few weeks ago. Here’s when The Voice begins and who will coach this season.

On June 29, NBC unveiled its complete fall 2022 schedule, including The Voice Season 22’s premiere date. Per Deadline, the competition will return on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET. That’s the same time slot as previous seasons, so fans don’t have to worry about any schedule shake-ups. Monday’s episode will be two hours long. NBC’s Quantum Leap will air afterward at 10 p.m.

The Voice Season 22 will continue the show’s two-night format, so fans can tune in to episode 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. — another two hours of Blind Auditions. New Amsterdam airs at 10 p.m.

Those who can’t watch the show when it airs on NBC will be able to stream The Voice on Peacock the next day.

Who are ‘The Voice’ Season 22 coaches?

The Voice’s coaching panel looks a little different this year. Blake Shelton, who has been with the series since season 1, is set to return, as well as six-time coach John Legend. However, Ariana Grande has left her coaching position after one season. She’ll be replaced by Gwen Stefani, who has coached off and on since season 7.

Another big change this season is Kelly Clarkson’s absence from the coaching panel. She joined the series in season 14 and has four wins under her belt, including season 21 with Girl Named Tom. The “Since U Been Gone” singer revealed that she wanted the summer off from work, so it’s unclear if she permanently left the show.

“I’m just gonna have time with my kids out on my ranch in Montana, and we’re just gonna be doing nothing,” Clarkson told E! News. “Like, you know, riding around on four-wheelers and taking picnics, and hiking and cooking and just doing fun stuff. So you know, scavenger hunts, that kind of stuff.”

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will take Clarson’s spot in The Voice Season 22. She has experience with singing competitions, as she made her debut on The X Factor USA in 2012 alongside the group Fifth Harmony. Cabello also appeared in The Voice Season 21 as an adviser for Team Legend.

Carson Daly teased season 22 has the best talent yet

The Voice Season 22 is currently in production. Longtime host Carson Daly recently teased the Blind Auditions in an Instagram post, complimenting this season’s musical acts.

“Shout to our brand new coach @camila_cabello for immediately becoming family & crushing it on the show! Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept!” he wrote. “The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far…”

