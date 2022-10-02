‘The Voice’ Season 22 Spoilers: Who Does Bodie Pick as His Coach?

The Voice coaches have fallen in love with Bodie, a 29-year-old singer from Ladera Ranch, California. Fans of the singing competition got to see Bodie’s Blind Audition in a first-look video ahead of season 22 episode 5, which is set to air on Monday, Oct. 3. In the clip, the singer lands four chair turns, but the video cuts off just before Bodie selects his coach on The Voice. Thankfully, reliable spoiler forums can give eager viewers an idea of where Bodie will land this season.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 5.]

‘The Voice’ coaches Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton | Tyler Golden/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 22 artist Bodie gets a 4-chair turn

Bodie auditioned for The Voice with an acoustic rendition of The Fray’s “You Found Me,” accompanied by his guitar. He made the song his own by changing up some of the pitches and showing off lengthy runs. Blake Shelton turned his chair first (which he later used as a reason for Bodie to join his team). However, John Legend turned seconds afterward, prompting Shelton to jump from his seat and shout, “What’s the matter with you? Stop pushing your button when I push my button!”

Gwen Stefani later turned her own chair for Bodie, noting that he had a “good voice.” Already feeling overwhelmed by the competition, Shelton told Camila Cabello to “just do it” as she contemplated pressing her button. Finally, she rounded out the four-chair turn, and the fight for Bodie began.

Who does Bodie pick as a coach on ‘The Voice’?

Cabello took the lead on the coaches’ feedback. She asked Bodie about his music preferences: “I love it all,” he said enthusiastically. Then, Cabello passed it to Shelton, who declared that he was “desperate” to have Bodie on his team.

“Your voice is incredible. I don’t know why, but I’m happy about it: We seem to have more rock-sounding Artists auditioning this year,” he said. “I love your voice. Everyone is going to remember you. The way you look, the way you sound … You have what it takes to make it to the finale of The Voice. You just have to pick the right coach to get you there.”

Meanwhile, Legend called Bodie’s voice “robust,” and Stefani called the singer “rare.” She also plugged her experience in the alt-rock genre and said she could “give back” to Bodie if he chose her as a coach.

According to The Voice Idol Forums, Bodie chose Blake Shelton as his coach. Fans will have to tune in to the episode on Monday night to see the big reveal.

Fans are already rooting for Bodie in the competition

i’m on tv now i guess. all I had to do was wear makeup and sing. https://t.co/fBsyLaenRn — bodie (@bodielovesyou) October 1, 2022

It seems Bodie is already building quite the fan base after his audition on The Voice. Many viewers shared compliments for the singer in the comments section of the video. Some even agreed that Bodie could make it to the very end this season.

“Truly one of the best blind auditions so far this season! I’m so happy that Blake was smart enough to turn around before John, and be first!” one fan wrote.

“I may be crazy but I feel he belongs to Team Blake. He is someone I think Blake could work with really well and help him win!” another person added.

“His voice is so well-seasoned and he’s found his sound. Definitely a finalist, hopefully the winner,” another user shared.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

