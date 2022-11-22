‘The Voice’ Season 22 Top 10 Predictions: Who Will Go Home Tonight, Nov. 22?

The Voice Season 22 will soon be down to its Top 10. Tonight, Nov. 22, three artists will head home based on audience votes. And though we don’t have the official voting results yet, many fans have already predicted who will survive eliminations and whose journey in the competition will come to an end. Here’s what could happen.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Top 13 performance highlights

Last night, the Top 13 performed songs that changed their lives. As a reminder, these are the artists who sang for a spot in the Top 10:

Team Gwen Stefani: Kique, Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado

Kique, Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado Team Blake Shelton: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace, Bryce Leatherwood

Bodie, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace, Bryce Leatherwood Team Camila Cabello: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who

Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who Team John Legend: Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse

A few performances, in particular, stood out to the coaches. Team Blake’s Bodie moved Gwen to tears and earned a standing ovation with his slow rendition of The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” The coaches were in awe of Bodie’s ability to create such unique and beautiful arrangements.

Meanwhile, Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola became one of Blake’s “favorites” in the competition this year with her cover of Adele’s “All I Ask.” The 17-year-old showed maturity and control in her voice as John called the performance “technically amazing.”

Perhaps the most moving performance of the night came from Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, who sang Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “Break Every Chain” and connected the song to his own journey with depression. The coaches gave another standing ovation as Justin, formerly an underdog this season, turned himself into a frontrunner.

“You took it to the next level,” Gwen told Justin of the song choice.

Fans predict who will make the Top 10 on ‘The Voice’ tonight

In a Reddit discussion of the episode, fans picked their favorite performances of the night. Many agreed that Justin put on one of his best shows this season.

“Just caught Justin’s performance, that was powerful. I really loved it. I don’t know if America will love it but I definitely want to see him in the finals, for sure, 100 percent,” one user wrote.

“Justin is truly great. The sound mixing wasn’t stellar, but his voice is. Plus, he just seems so very kind and authentic; I want good things for him,” another fan added.

Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, who sang a country version of “If I Were a Boy” by Beyoncé, also wowed many viewers last night.

“Morgan’s power is wild. Her performances really move me. This is the first time I’ve felt something tonight,” one person commented, while another added that her professional music experience had given her an edge.

Other fan-favorites from the episode included Kique, Bodie, Parijita, and Omar Jose Cardona.

Fans also predicted who would be at risk of elimination

As for the bottom four predictions, some fans brought up Team Blake’s Rowan Grace, who seemed to strain herself as she performed ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All.” To be fair, the teen was reportedly sick that day, which could have affected her voice.

“Too big of a song for Rowan. She hit a lot of the big notes but pretty shaky on a lot of the song,” one user wrote.

“Rowan’s song choice was kind of questionable. She managed it better than I thought she would… but I could see the song choice hurting. But team and age probably makes her safe,” another fan added.

Brayden Lape, Eric Who, and Alyssa Witrado were also mentioned as possible eliminations.

“I would be surprised to see Alyssa or Eric getting voted thru. Eric’s performance surprised me as to how much he just whiffed on it,” one user commented. “Alyssa is the classic case of the young artist getting too overconfident and doing a bad job navigating the entirety of the song thru their own limitations vs what they THINK their limitations are. She started OK IMO and eventually went off the rails.”

An Instant Save will fill the final spot in the Top 10 on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Tonight’s results show will see nine artists with the most votes move forward. Then, the remaining four will perform for the Wildcard Instant Save. Fans will have a brief window to vote for one of those four singers, and the winner will be saved for the final spot in the Top 10. Voting will be open on The Voice official app and the voting website.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.