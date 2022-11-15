‘The Voice’ Season 22: How to Vote for Your Favorites in the Live Playoffs

The Voice fans, it’s all up to you. As The Voice Season 22 heads into Live Playoffs tonight, viewers will finally get the chance to vote for their favorite singers every week. This year’s voting system includes not one, but two types of votes, as well as a special offer for participants. Here’s how voting works on The Voice and when fans can make their selections.

Alyssa Witrado performs on ‘The Voice’ Season 22. | Elizabeth Morris/NBC

How the Live Playoffs work on ‘The Voice’

Now that the Knockout Rounds have ended, it’s time for the Top 16 to showcase their talent in a live setting. On Monday nights, each artist will work with their coach to perfect and perform a song of their choice based on that week’s theme. Past seasons have included themes like Dedications, Challenges, and Fan Week. Then, viewers will have an overnight window to vote for their favorite artists.

Tuesdays are dedicated to sharing the results of the voting. The artists with the most votes will move forward in the competition. Meanwhile, those with the least votes will have an opportunity to perform once more before the Instant Save. Fans will have a five-minute window to vote for the artist they want to save. The person with the most votes will take the last spot in the next round. Eliminations continue until the Top 5 in the finale.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello each have four artists heading into the Live Playoffs. Here are the current team standings:

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado

Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado, Kique, Justin Aaron, Kevin Hawkins

Alyssa Witrado, Kique, Justin Aaron, Kevin Hawkins Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach

Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach Team Blake: Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie, Rowan Grace

How do you vote on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

There are two ways to vote on The Voice Season 22: the official app and the voting website. Fans who have the app can play along by adding artists to their own fantasy teams, as well as participating in the votes and saves. The app also lets fans tweet at the coaches and artists and stream music performed on the show.

Whether fans choose to vote via the app or online, a free NBCUniversial profile is required. Voters can sign up using email, a Facebook account, a Google account, or an Apple ID. Overnight voting allows up to 10 votes per artist per email, while the Instant Save allows only one vote per artist per email. Voters must be at least 13 years old.

This year, NBC is offering a year-long subscription to Peacock for $1.99 per month to those who vote for The Voice Season 22 artists via the app or online. Fans will get a promo code once they vote, but the offer is limited to those who are 18 or older.

When to vote on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

need more jams. can't wait for monday. pic.twitter.com/kcPOVk9cPT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 13, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere Date Set for March 2023

So, when does voting officially open each week? Overnight Voting will be available between 8 p.m. ET on Mondays and 7 a.m. ET on Tuesdays. Meanwhile, host Carson Daly will announce the Instant Save voting windows during the Tuesday night results shows. Here are the opening dates for each type of vote:

Overnight Voting : Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12

: Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 Instant Saves: Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.