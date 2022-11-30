‘The Voice’ Season 22: Who Went Home Last Night, Nov. 29? Top 8 Revealed

The Voice Season 22 Episode 21 revealed this season’s Top 8 artists. Last night, the season’s remaining singers gathered on stage to hear the voting results after their Fan Week performances on Monday. Additionally, Gwen Stefani and John Legend took to the stage with their teammates for their first group performances. After a Wildcard Instant Save, two people were eliminated. Here’s who went home on The Voice last night and who will move forward.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Top 8 artists Omar Jose Cardona, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Justin Aaron, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruise, Brayden Lape, and Morgan Myles | Trae Patton/NBC

Who is still on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

As a reminder, this week’s results show narrowed down the artists from 10 to eight. These were the team standings heading into the episode:

Team Legend: Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse Team Blake Shelton: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace, Bryce Leatherwood

Bodie, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace, Bryce Leatherwood Team Gwen: Kique, Justin Aaron

Kique, Justin Aaron Team Camila Cabello: Morgan Myles

Last night, host Carson Daly revealed the voting results in no particular order. America voted to save Bodie, Morgan, Omar, Justin, Brayden, Parijita, and Bryce. As always, the final spot in The Voice Season 22 Top 8 was determined by a Wildcard Instant Save between the bottom three artists: Rowan, Kique, and Kim.

Who went home on ‘The Voice’ last night?

Rowan kicked off the Wildcard Instant Save performances with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” Blake said it felt like he was watching a Grammys performance by the teen and noticed that she always did better with classic songs rather than more contemporary pieces. He promised to work with Rowan on more of those classics if she made it through the Wildcard.

Next, Kique sang Leon Bridges’ “River.” Like Monday night’s performance, this one was pre-taped at a remote location because of Kique’s positive COVID test. He couldn’t be there in person to hear his coach’s thoughts, but he video called in. Gwen said it was “rare” to find such a young singer with such unique talent. She also called Kique “one of the most gifted singers [she’s] ever met.”

Finally, Kim closed out the Instant Save performances with “Believe” by Brooks & Dunn. All four coaches were on their feet for Kim’s country rendition as she belted out all the powerful notes. John called it “so moving” and complimented the “soul and warmth” in her voice. He also called Kim “one of the best vocalists [he’s] ever worked with.”

After a five-minute voting window, America saved Kim. Unfortunately for Team Gwen and Team Blake, Kique and Rowan went home on The Voice last night.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Top 8 are heading to the semi-finals

Monday, Dec. 5, marks the semi-finals of The Voice Season 22, where the Top 8 will perform solos as well as Whitney Houston duets. Fans will have until Tuesday morning to vote for their favorites. Then, on Tuesday night, viewers will find out which artists are going to the epic season finale.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.