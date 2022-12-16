‘The Voice’ Season 23: Blake Shelton Will Hit a Major Milestone If He Wins Again Next Season

Blake Shelton is a champion on The Voice once again. The longtime coach took home another win with Bryce Leatherwood in the season 22 finale, adding to his title as the coach with the most victories thus far. If he keeps it up and takes home another trophy next season, Shelton will reach a milestone just before his retirement from the singing competition. Here’s more on Blake Shelton’s The Voice wins and how he could make history in season 23.

Blake Shelton wins again on ‘The Voice’ Season 22. | Trae Patton/NBC

How many times has Blake Shelton won ‘The Voice’?

Counting Shelton’s most recent win with Leatherwood, he has taken home nine The Voice trophies. His first victory came in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, followed by his season 3 win with Cassadee Pope. Shelton continued his winning streak in season 4 with Danielle Bradbery. After a few seasons of other coach victories, Shelton rose to the top once again with Craig Wayne Boyd in season 7.

In season 11, Shelton won with Sundance Head, followed by a win with Chloe Kohanski in season 13. His other winners include season 18’s Todd Tilghman and season 20’s Cam Anthony. Shelton has been there since the beginning, so it’s not too surprising that he has the most wins as a coach on The Voice.

Blake Shelton says he’ll do ‘whatever it takes’ to win ‘The Voice’ a 10th time before he leaves

Shelton’s ninth win came at a perfect time. Earlier this year, Shelton announced that he would be leaving The Voice after season 23. He revealed in a statement that he had wrestled with the decision for a while, but it was time for him to step away.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton now has a chance of walking away with a 10th win in his final season. Of course, season 23 hasn’t started yet, so there’s no telling how it will go. However, the country singer said he would do “whatever it takes” to nab that milestone victory.

“Whatever lies I have to tell, whatever cheating has to happen as long as it passes the legal department of NBC, I’ll push it as far as I can,” he told People. “I need that 10th trophy desperately. My house looks like s*** without it. Who wants an odd number of trophies? Not me.”

Why is Blake Shelton leaving after season 23?

It’s bittersweet for Shelton to step away from The Voice after 12 years, but he has no regrets about it. He said as much in another interview with People, noting that he has “far exceeded anything I thought I could ever accomplish in the entertainment world.”

After his exit from The Voice, Shelton plans to focus on his family. He married fellow coach Gwen Stefani in 2021, and he’s now a stepfather to her three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8. Stefani had her children with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again,” Shelton said. “Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask,] ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’ I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

The Voice Season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.