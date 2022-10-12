‘The Voice’ Season 23 Coaches: Here’s Who Will Join Blake Shelton in His Final Season

Get ready for a major shake-up on The Voice Season 23. On the same day that longtime coach Blake Shelton announced his exit from the competition after 12 years, The Voice unveiled the stars who will join him on his final run next year. Apparently, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello are stepping away from their big red chairs after season 22. However, the lineup of coaches on The Voice Season 23 does include one other returning champ, as well as two new faces. Here’s what to expect.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 will mark the end of an era

After 23 seasons in 12 years, Blake Shelton is leaving his coaching position on The Voice. He announced the news via a statement on social media on Tuesday, Oct. 11, just before the newest episode of The Voice Season 22. In his announcement, Shelton said he was “wrestling with” the decision for a while, but it’s time to “step away.”

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” his statement read. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton also noted the “lifelong bond” he made with his fellow coaches — including his now-wife, Gwen Stefani, whom he met on the show. He also thanked The Voice’s artists and his teammates over the years, as well as the fans.

“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!” he wrote.

Who are ‘The Voice’ Season 23 coaches?

Thankfully, fans have one more season to enjoy Shelton’s coaching and hilarious antics. The Voice announced the season 23 coaches with an image of a peace sign emoji and four tagged names: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

Season 23 will mark Clarkson’s return to the show after a brief hiatus. She was replaced by Camila Cabello in season 22, as Clarkson wanted the summer off to spend time with her family. Before her departure, Clarkson had a historic win in season 21 with sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

“I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!” Clarkson said, per NBC Insider. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

Meanwhile, Horan and Chance the Rapper are brand new coaches on The Voice. However, they each have prior experience with competitions. As One Direction fans know, Horan got his start with the boy band on The X Factor in 2010. After their breakup in 2016, he launched a solo career with two albums under his belt.

Chance the Rapper got famous by releasing his hip-hop music on SoundCloud. His third mixtape, Coloring Book, debuted on Billboard charts and won three Grammys. Chance the Rapper also served as a judge on Netflix’s rap competition show, Rhythm + Flow.

What fans are saying about the new coaches

Fans have mixed emotions about The Voice Season 23 coaches. Many are sad to see Shelton go, while others found the lineup a bit confusing and random. However, many Niall Horan fans have said they plan on tuning in next season.

“I’m looking forward to some fresh perspectives from more people who haven’t done the show before. Guessing Niall’s coaching might be similar to Nick Jonas,” one fan wrote on a Reddit thread.

“I’m excited about Chance. He was on Cardi B’s rap/R&B contest show and he was very insightful, intelligent, and has a great handle on the business. Will be interesting to see though how it goes with artists from other genres!” another user commented.

The Voice Season 23 is set to air sometime next spring. For now, fans can tune in to The Voice Season 22 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is available on Peacock.

