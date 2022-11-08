‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere Date Set for March 2023

The Voice Season 22 is entering its live shows, which means the finale is fast-approaching. But don’t worry, the show won’t be gone long; season 23 is right around the corner. NBC recently confirmed a March 2023 premiere date for The Voice Season 23. Here’s when the coaches will return to their big red chairs, plus what to expect in the new season.

Blake Shelton will coach one last time on ‘The Voice’ Season 23. | Tyler Golden/NBC

NBC shared its midseason 2022-2023 TV schedule on Nov. 7. While many shows will return from a midseason hiatus in the new year, The Voice will start a brand new installment. The Voice Season 23 premiere date is set for Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

The singing competition will return to its usual two-hour time slot on Mondays. However, the second night of premiere week, Tuesday, March 7, will begin at 9 p.m. ET. It looks like The Voice will stick with a 9 p.m. time slot every Tuesday night, so fans should note the change to ensure they don’t miss new episodes. Season 2 of That’s My Jam, Jimmy Fallon’s musical game show, airs right afterward at 10 p.m.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 will bring 2 new coaches

NBC hasn’t shared details about the format of The Voice Season 23 yet. Season 22 introduced three-way Knockouts for the first time, so it’s unclear if that will return. However, we do know there will be a shake-up on the coaching panel. Kelly Clarkson is coming back to her chair after a season off, while John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello are stepping away from The Voice for now.

Additionally, The Voice Season 23 features the debut of two brand-new coaches: Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. Both singers have experience with other singing competitions, as Horan got his start with One Direction on The X Factor. Meanwhile, Chance has judged on Netflix’s rap competition, Rhythm + Flow.

“I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” Chance shared in a statement (per NBC Insider). “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #TeamChance.”

Horan added: “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

Blake Shelton will say goodbye to ‘The Voice’ after the spring season

Longtime coach Blake Shelton completes the panel on The Voice Season 23. However, this will be his last time coaching. Shelton broke the news in October that he decided to “step away.”

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote in his statement. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

New episodes of The Voice Season 22 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.