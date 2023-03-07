‘The Voice’ Season 23 Schedule: Find Out When Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Shows Begin

A new installment of The Voice is about to begin. The Voice Season 23 kicks off tonight, March 6, with newcomer coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. They’ll have some fierce competition in returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, who is back from her one-season hiatus, and Blake Shelton, who will be leaving the show after season 23’s end. Here’s a full breakdown of The Voice Season 23’s schedule.

Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Chance the Rapper on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Art Streiber/NBC

What night is ‘The Voice’ on?

As always, fans can enjoy The Voice for three hours each week. Starting tonight, The Voice will air every Monday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Tomorrow, March 7, another episode will air from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue in the same slot every Tuesday.

The Voice Season 23 will begin with the Blind Auditions. In this round, the coaches turn their chairs for the voices that intrigue them the most. If multiple coaches turn for an artist, the artist gets to choose which team to join. Each coach also has a Block button to prevent another coach from having the artist on their team. Blind Auditions will continue until each coach’s team is full.

Here are the dates of the Blind Audition episodes:

Monday, March 6, 8-10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 9-10 p.m.

Monday, March 13, 8-10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 9-10 p.m.

Monday, March 20, 8-10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 9-10 p.m.

After the Blinds, the artist pool gets narrowed down in four stages: Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 schedule breakdown: Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Lives

Per a press email, the Battle Rounds are set to begin on March 27. Two artists from each team will duet on a song. Then, their coach must choose one artist from each duet to move forward. The exception to this is the new Playoff Pass. According to NBC Insider, each coach has one Playoff Pass to give to an artist, allowing that person to skip the Knockout Rounds and go straight to the Playoffs.

When the Playoff Pass is used, both artists in the Battle advance. Each coach also has one Steal to take an artist up for elimination from another team.

Next up are the Knockouts, which begin on April 17. In this round, two artists from each team perform solo acts. Their coach then chooses one person to move forward. Again, the coaches each have one Steal. Reba McEntire will serve as the Mega Mentor, helping the artists prepare for their Knockouts.

Then, the Playoffs begin on May 1. As NBC Insider notes, “the 20 remaining artists hold nothing back, and tough decisions are made when each coach can only advance two artists to the live semi-finals.”

Finally, the Live Performance Shows begin on Monday, May 15. Each week, the remaining artists will perform live for audience votes, with results revealed on Tuesday nights. The artists with the fewest votes will be eliminated. Viewers will have the chance to save one of the bottom artists each week with the Instant Save vote on Tuesdays.

How to watch ‘The Voice’ Season 23

choose your fighter ? it's almost game time pic.twitter.com/30jjV1qKM0 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 4, 2023

Those interested in checking out The Voice Season 23 can watch new episodes as they air on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Additionally, episodes will become available on Peacock the next day.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on The Voice.