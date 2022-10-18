‘The Voice’: Here’s Why the Coaches Wear the Same Clothes Every Week

Call the fashion police: The Voice coaches are outfit repeaters. Many fans have pointed out for years that the celebrities of NBC’s singing competition will wear the exact same clothes in several episodes. They change after a few weeks, only to repeat the next outfit several more times. So, what’s the secret? Is each round of The Voice filmed in one day? Were there budget cuts in the wardrobe department? Here’s the real reason why The Voice coaches wear the same clothes for weeks at a time.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, and John Legend on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Trae Patton/NBC

‘The Voice’ coaches wearing the same clothes has long been a running joke — and a common question among fans

By now, many longtime fans of The Voice know that coaches repeat outfits all the time. However, it’s still a common discussion point among viewers. Questions about the coaches’ clothes have become so common that the coaches themselves have joked about it. As Country Music Family notes, in season 17, Kelly Clarkson made fun of Blake Shelton for his signature look of dark jeans and a button-down shirt with a jacket.

“Wear different clothes!” she joked.

International fans of The Voice have wondered the same thing about their coaches’ clothes. In 2019, The Voice U.K. even played along by tweeting about the controversy.

“It’s all true. Our coaches have been wearing the same clothes for six weeks now. And we feel it’s important to inform you all that they will be in the exactly same outfits next week, too,” the account wrote, per BBC.

Still, the jokes haven’t stopped fans from asking week after week when the coaches will finally switch up their looks. Thankfully, there’s a simple formula behind the outfit changes.

Why are ‘The Voice’ coaches in the same clothes every week?

u know it's a good day when u accidentally match ur #GXVE lipstick to ur outfit ? gx #TheVoice #TeamGwen pic.twitter.com/3X5SYa0ktK — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 3, 2022

The truth is, The Voice coaches wear the same clothes in multiple episodes to create a little TV magic. Yes, the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, and Knockouts each have multiple days’ worth of filming. However, the performances might be edited to air in a different order during the episodes. For example, a Blind Audition from day 2 of filming might air just before an audition from day 1.

The coaches wearing the same outfits helps with continuity, so it doesn’t look like they constantly change between performances. Think of it like costumes: there’s a costume for the Blinds, a costume for the Battles, a costume for the Knockouts, and even a costume for rehearsals. Once The Voice reaches its live shows, the coaches are free to switch up their looks and get creative each week because the performances won’t be rearranged.

TV talent show judges must be very careful about what they wear

The Voice isn’t the only talent show to operate this way. Fans of America’s Got Talent and American Idol might notice repeated “costumes” on their judges, too. Earlier this year, Clarkson connected with AGT judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara over the challenges of wearing the same clothes again and again.

“You have to be very specific about what you’re wearing,” Clarkson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as seen above. “Especially if it’s stretchy at all. Elasticity wears. … It stretches, especially if it’s a jumpsuit. I was in a jumpsuit one time, and I was like, ‘How is this so elongated?’ Like, it’s longer, and I’m so short. … Yeah, it’s really hard.”

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: 5 Surprising Rules Every Contestant Must Follow