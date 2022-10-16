‘The Watcher’: Why Andrew Pierce Actor Seth Gabel Looks Familiar

Netflix‘s newest miniseries, The Watcher, tells the true story of a family in Westfield, New Jersey, that receives disturbing letters from someone named “The Watcher” shortly after they move into their new home at 657 Boulevard. Viewers meet quite a few interesting characters, including former Watcher house owner Andrew Pierce, played by actor Seth Gabel. He doesn’t have too many scenes in the series, but Gabel’s brief appearances left many fans asking, “Where have I seen him before?” Here’s a closer look at Seth Gabel’s life and career.

Seth Gabel plays Andrew Pierce in ‘The Watcher’

The Watcher introduces Andrew Pierce as an actor who once lived with his wife and young son at 657 Boulevard. Like the Brannock family, the Pierces received mysterious letters from The Watcher that mentioned the home’s desire for “young blood.” While meeting with Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) about the letters, Andrew shares his theory that 657 Boulevard’s neighbors are in a cult that drinks the blood of children in order to stay young.

Where you’ve seen ‘The Watcher’ Andrew Pierce actor Seth Gabel before

Seth Gabel’s acting career dates back to the early 2000s. He’s no stranger to the Ryan Murphy universe — Gabel previously starred in The Watcher co-creator’s American Horror Story: Hotel as infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Additionally, Gabel made his debut in the AHS spinoff, American Horror Stories, earlier this year as Pastor Walter in the episode titled “Milkmaids.”

Fans of Salem might recognize Gabel as Cotton Mather, appearing in 36 episodes of the TV series. The actor also starred as Lincoln Lee in Fringe between 2010 and 2013. Most recently, Gabel was cast as Walter in ABC’s drama series Big Sky.

Gabel has mostly dabbled in television work, but his credits do include a handful of films. He appeared as Michael in 2006’s The Da Vinci Code and as Lieutenant Danny Sefton in 2012’s Allegiance, to name a few.

Seth Gabel net worth and the sweet story of how he started acting

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Seth Gabel has a net worth of $2 million. He might not have gotten there without the help of Josh Gad, his close friend since childhood. In an interview with SoCal Pulse, Gabel credited the Frozen star with helping him find his interest in acting.

“I’ve been friends with Josh since we were both in kindergarten together. He was a performer even then, and I was just a shy little kid. When we were 11, he brought me with him to a summer acting day camp just to try it out. I fell in love — not with him, but with acting,” Gabel shared.

Now, Gad is the godfather of Gabel’s son.

“My son has met a lot of celebrities and has known Josh since he was born, but after Josh invited him to a screening of Frozen and hung out with him after, my son was incredibly starstruck,” Gabel added. “He had Josh sign the butt of his Olaf doll.”

Fans might also recognize Seth Gabel’s wife, Bryce Dallas Howard

Perhaps those who aren’t familiar with Gabel’s work might instead know his wife, Bryce Dallas Howard. She’s built quite a career in the film industry. Some of the actor’s biggest roles include Gwen Stacy in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, Victoria in 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and Claire Dearing in 2015’s Jurassic World. Earlier this year, Howard reprised her role as Claire in Jurassic World Dominion. She married Gabel in 2006, and they share two children.

The Watcher is now streaming on Netflix.

