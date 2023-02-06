‘The Watchful Eye’: When Do New Episodes Air? Release Schedule and How to Watch

The first two episodes of The Watchful Eye premiered on Freeform — the same network that brought the hit series Cruel Summer — on Jan. 30. Fans are already loving the mystery thriller show, which follows a young woman who uncovers dark secrets in an apartment building inhabited by an affluent family. Read on to find out when, where, and how to watch new episodes of The Watchful Eye.

Mariel Morino as Elena in ‘The Watchful Eye’ | Brendan Meadows/Freeform

What is ‘The Watchful Eye’ about?

The Watchful Eye stars Mariel Molino as Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past who lands a job as a live-in nanny for the affluent Ward family at the Greybourne apartment building in Manhattan. Little does the Ward family know that Elena and her boyfriend are secretly in search of a Ward family heirloom.

While caring for young Jasper Ward (Henry Joseph Samiri) and searching for the heirloom, Elena uncovers secrets at the Greybourne that may be connected to the death of Jasper’s mom months earlier. She also learns that many other residents at the Greybourne have ulterior motives and secrets of their own.

You’ve Got Mail and Grace and Frankie producer Julie Durk created The Watchful Eye. The series also stars Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, and Kelly Bishop.

When and where to watch new episodes of ‘The Watchful Eye’

The first two episodes of The Watchful Eye are available to watch right now on Freeform and Hulu. Then, fans can tune into new episodes of The Watchful Eye live on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. The episodes will appear on Hulu on Tuesdays. Fans will need a Hulu subscription to watch on the streaming service.

Freeform has not officially confirmed the schedule for the entire season yet. However, one new episode will air weekly for the rest of February. Here are the release dates that we know so far, per the show’s Freeform page:

Episode 3: Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET

If there are no breaks in the season, the season should then continue for four more weeks, with the finale potentially airing on March 27.

How many episodes are in ‘The Watchful Eye’?

Me thinking about all of the secrets at The Greybourne. #TheWatchfulEye pic.twitter.com/IEsziLD96H — The Watchful Eye (@watchfuleye) February 4, 2023

According to IMDb, The Watchful Eye will have 10 episodes in total in season 1. Here are the season’s episode titles:

Episode 1: “Hen in the Fox House”

Episode 2: “Hide and Seek”

Episode 3: “The Nanny Who Knew Too Much”

Episode 4: “The Nanny Vanishes”

Episode 5: “Stairway to Eleven”

Episode 6: “Save New York”

Episode 7: “Out Like a Light”

Episode 8: “Spellbound”

Episode 9: “The Serpent’s Tooth”

Episode 10: “Hale Fellow Well Met”

New episodes of The Watchful Eye air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.