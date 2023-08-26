The Weeknd is worth a lot and has the mansion to go along with it.

What would you do with an extra $70 million to spend on the home of your dreams? For The Weeknd, the answer is apparently to make waves with a splashy Los Angeles purchase that has an eye-popping square footage.

Let’s take a closer look at the musician’s palatial paradise and the luxurious amenities tucked away within it!

The Weeknd’s success has been astronomical

Abel Tesfaye — better known by stage name The Weeknd — was born in Canada to immigrant parents from Ethiopia. The future singer grew up speaking Amharic with his grandmother, who he spent a lot of time with in his formative years.

As Billboard reports, The Weeknd got his start with anonymous uploads of his music to YouTube. In 2011, his first mixtape charted on the Billboard 200, giving the star a platform for growth that he certainly used as a springboard. Kiss Land — his first studio album — dropped in 2013 and climbed to number two on the charts.

Since then, The Weeknd has enjoyed success through multiple measures. He’s received 13 Grammy nominations and 4 wins, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for the single “Hurricane,” a collaboration with controversial artist Kanye West. In addition to the critical accolades, The Weeknd has also been a fan favorite, currently holding the Guinness World Record for most monthly listeners on Spotify (a staggering 111.4 million).

The Weeknd is worth $300 million … and counting

All of that professional success and recognition has translated into big bucks for The Weeknd. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is one of the highest-paid musicians in the current field. In a year when he’s touring, he can easily get $90 million in earnings.

Like most monied superstars, The Weeknd has diversified his financial portfolio with endeavors beyond the musical. He has served in marketing partnerships with Apple and been a brand ambassador for Puma. In addition, he launched his own fashion brand XO. He also serves as a “sleeping partner” for Black HXOUSE, a partnership with TD Bank launched in 2020.

All told, the singer has amassed a net worth of $300 million with few signs of slowing down! As the artist’s website shows, he’s currently globetrotting across Europe and Latin America for the After Hours Til Dawn tour, which wraps up in Chile on October 15, 2023.

The Weeknd’s $70 million mansion is impressive

While some celebrities may choose to maintain a more middle class lifestyle despite their considerably above-average paychecks, The Weeknd is not one to shy from luxury.

As Architectural Digest reports, The Weeknd’s purchase of a $70 million mansion was one of the “most expensive sales to take place in L.A.” in 2022.

What does that kind of investment get you in one of the most expensive and coveted locations on the planet? Quite a bit!

The sprawling estate covers around 33,000 square feet and oozes with amenities: “A gym, movie theater, music studio, sauna, hammam, and indoor pool are among the many offerings inside the house, while the exterior boasts a sports court, an infinity pool with a waterfall, and a dramatic split staircase leading from the upper patio to the lawn.”

In addition to multiple pools, the home boasts subtle design features and “numerous unique accents, including leather belts repurposed into kitchen drawer handles, orange gloss paint on the living room walls, and walls lined with subtle wooden sunburst panels in the office.”

One can hope the celebrated musician gets a chance to enjoy his personal oasis when he gets home from his dizzying touring schedule!