‘The White Lotus’ Albie Actor Thinks ‘He’s Fighting Against His Nature’

HBO’s The White Lotus season 2 has been on the air since October 30, 2022, and the series’ newest mystery has fans suspecting every character. One character, Albie Di Grasso, has yet to prove that he has ulterior motives, and so far, he looks like he’s just there for a good time. Albie has continuously claimed he is a “nice guy,” but his portrayer Adam DiMarco thinks he’s fighting against his nature.

Albie is on vacation with his father and grandfather

The White Lotus: Sicily is the second season of the widely popular HBO show, which follows obnoxiously wealthy individuals vacationing at the Sicily branch of the White Lotus resort chain for a week. However, with each passing day, dark secrets emerge about the vacationers, the resort’s cheerful employees, and the paradise itself.

Adam DiMarco plays Albie Di Grasso, an affable and socially awkward Stanford graduate on vacation with his father and grandfather. His grandfather Bert is an elderly womanizer who believes the beauty of life lies in flirting. Albie’s father, Dominic, is a sex-addicted Hollywood producer who ends up hiring local escorts to get his fix while on holiday.

During his time at the resort, Tanya McQuoid’s assistant Portia catches Albie’s eye. He takes Portia out on a date and comes off as a sweet gentleman. During the date, he tells Portia that he is a nice guy, but Portia chooses someone else. Albie ends up pursuing Lucia, one of the prostitutes who (seemingly unbeknownst to him) slept with his dad before him.

Adam DiMarco thinks Albie is ‘fighting against his nature’

In a recent interview with GQ, DiMarco psychoanalyzed his character, revealing that he and Albie share several similarities. “On a surface level, we’re both half Italian. Our names are weirdly similar. He’s described as this ‘sweet, nice boy.’ And I’m Canadian, so we have a reputation for being ‘nice,'” he said.

The interviewer asked DiMarco if Albie’s nice guy personality is a direct reaction to his family’s actions, to which the actor replied in the affirmative. DiMarco said he believes his character knows how his father and grandfather operate, and he wants to take a different path. “I think he sees his father and his grandfather as the other side of a pendulum, and he’s trying to swing it back in a big way,” DiMarco said.

The actor, however, argued that Albie might have more in common with his father and grandfather than he knows, saying, “We’re all like our parents more than we realize, too, so I think he’s fighting against his nature in a way, which must cause some anxiety.”

Fans are not convinced that Albie is a nice guy

Going into the season finale, Albie hasn’t (apparently) yet done anything that goes against his nice guy persona. However, fans are taking his words as a red flag. Some fans on Reddit pointed out the several ways that Albie could potentially be a darker character, with most of the conversation surrounding his words during his date with Portia.

Albie told Portia he is attracted to wounded birds, which hasn’t sat well with fans. One user said, “Who on Earth says they’re attracted to wounded birds?” The fan argued that the comment might have been an indication that Albie loves exploiting other people’s vulnerabilities.

It makes sense why fans would be wary of Albie’s sweet demeanor, as most times, the nice guys are the ones you need to worry about. Not to mention his wealth affords him an out if he ever commits a crime. And there will undoubtedly be at least one murder in the last episode.

