‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza Thinks Harper Did ‘a Little More’ With Cameron Than She Said

The Season 2 finale of The White Lotus left fans wondering what happened between Harper and Cameron when they were alone in the hotel room. Harper admitted that they kissed. But Aubrey Plaza, the actor who plays Harper, thinks her character did “a little more” than she let on.

Harper, Ethan, Daphne, and Cameron weave a tangled web of sex and deception in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Early on in The White Lotus Season 2, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) insist they are always honest with each other. But things take a turn when Ethan and Cameron (Theo James) spend the night partying with escorts Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò).

While Harper and Daphne are away, the former college roommates get drunk and high. Cameron ends up sleeping with Lucia and Mia. But Ethan refuses to go further when Mia kisses him.

When Harper returns, she finds a condom in the hotel room and asks Ethan what happened. Despite Harper’s persistence, he plays it down. But when she finally confronts him with the condom, he has no choice but to tell the truth.

Angry and reluctant to believe him, Harper begins flirting with Cameron. While Ethan goes for a swim, the two leave the beach and go back to Harper’s hotel room.

Aubrey Plaza and Theo James in ‘The White Lotus’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Ethan notices them missing and heads to the room and finds the door latched. Cameron emerges from his connected room a few minutes later. And Harper opens the door and acts as if nothing happened.

After stewing in anger for a few days, Ethan confronts Harper. She admits that she kissed Cameron, but insists nothing else happened.

Ethan refuses to believe her. And after spending some alone time with Daphne (they may have slept together to spite Cameron and Harper), he returns to Harper and has sex with her.

Surprisingly, both couples leave Sicily together and are seemingly happy. Harper doesn’t tell Ethan anything else about her time with Cameron. And Ethan mentions nothing of his escapade with Daphne.

‘The White Lotus’ star Aubrey Plaza suggests Harper did more with Cameron than she admitted

Like Ethan, Plaza believes that Harper and Cameron did more than just kiss. “What happened is… we did some stuff,” she said in an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting. And there was no penetration! I don’t know.”

Aubrey Plaza reveals that she knows what actually happened between Harper and Cameron on #TheWhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/lBMWzr8vhZ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) December 13, 2022

When the host suggested that Harper and Cameron may have gotten handsy and “grabbed the other one’s butt,” Plaza noted something more could have happened. “I think I grabbed a little more than that,” she teased.

Theo James also thinks there was more to Cameron and Harper’s hookup in ‘The White Lotus’

Plaza isn’t the only one who thinks there is more to Harper and Cameron’s hookup story. Theo James, who plays Cameron, believes the two went further than just kissing. But he doesn’t think they actually had sex.

“In my head, I always thought a little bit more happened than that,” The White Lotus star told Rolling Stone. “But no, they don’t sleep together. Definitely not. They don’t have the time.”

Did #TheWhiteLotus cast members hook up during the making of the show? Are Cameron and Daphne in a healthier relationship than Ethan and Harper?



We spoke to Theo James about all that and more. ⬇️ https://t.co/eQmjhLl6St — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 12, 2022

The actor explained how the hookup was just another way Cameron tried to control Ethan and Harper. And he suggested that it speaks to Cameron’s modus operandi.

“That’s how he operates in the world, in his work, and how he tries to operate in his marriage,” James said. “He wants to isolate Ethan and control Ethan, and one of the best ways he can is to try to manipulate his wife sexually.”

“There’s a strange flirtation of anger, repulsion, and attraction between [Cameron and Harper],” he continued. “But what Cameron represents to Harper is unfettered animalism, and that’s part of what’s missing in her relationship with Ethan. That is alluring in some ways for her, and for him as well towards her.”

All episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 are available to stream on HBO Max.