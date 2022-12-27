‘The White Lotus’: Haley Lu Richardson Had ‘Strong Feelings’ About Portia’s Wardrobe and 1 Favorite Piece

While many people have tuned in to this season of The White Lotus for its whodunit, some are more invested in the characters and others more in Portia’s all-over-the-place wardrobe. The character’s fashion sense has caused a lot of discourse online among fans who cannot agree on whether it is classic Gen-Z or just terrible. On her end, Haley Lu Richardson had “strong feelings” about her character’s wardrobe and her favorite piece from it.

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Portia’s outfits have caused an uproar online

Portia is Tanya McQuoid’s frustrated assistant who has to tend to her codependent boss’s wants and needs. While many TWL fans sympathize with her situation, they don’t hold back when it comes to her wardrobe.

Her chaotic outfits have become the internet’s obsession and chosen villain despite Theo James’ Cameron’s existence. In one scene, Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya (and Portia’s boss) yells at her to “get [her] s*** together.”

By far the smartest article on Portia’s fever-dream style https://t.co/yeE7TC8RcY — Pandora Sykes (@PINsykes) December 13, 2022

While the wake-up call is in reference to Portia’s bad taste in men and constant complaints about how bad her life is, it might as well have been about her outfit choices. Portia is clinically depressed and, according to her, spends most of her time online.

As such, she is prone to impulse buying, judging by how random her outfits always are. She wears several sunglasses with different colors throughout the show, which might indicate she is an impulse shopper.

She also has a suitcase full of influencer favorites and carries a beaded phone chain which may suggest that she very much keeps up with trends despite her raving about how much she hates social media. Portia’s outfits are akin to the revived early 2000s fashion trends, and fans feel her wardrobe may be an amalgamation of 2000’s stars like Ashley Tisdale, Lindsay Lohan, and Hilary Duff.

Haley Lu Richardson defends her character’s outfits and picks her favorite

#TheWhiteLotus season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson defended Portia's wardrobe in a new interview.



"I feel like she is classically herself in the way she dresses, and how it connects to the person that she is on the inside…"https://t.co/igUwiNTKn6 pic.twitter.com/b8mxBCT0J9 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 15, 2022

The reactions to Portia’s wardrobe have been very dramatic, and Richardson spoke out about the matter. The actor told PEOPLE at a pop-up fashion event that she didn’t expect the reaction to be as intense as it has been saying, “People are very opinionated about her style.”

“I had strong feelings about her wardrobe, but when you’re making a movie or a show of something, you don’t really- or at least I don’t- think about what people are going to think of it. I just try to do what’s right for that character I’m playing, and I’m just thinking about that person.”

The actor constantly said throughout filming that her character’s style was a collaboration between herself and the show’s costume designer Alex Bovaird. Richardson named the House of Sunny Swan Lake sleeveless knitted jumper she wears in the first episode as her favorite piece in Portia’s wardrobe.

“I get that it’s an insane article of clothing, but I personally love it. I love it so much because I feel like when I close my eyes and think of Portia and what she would wear in her day-to-day life as Tanya’s assistant, it’s that,” Richardson said.

Alex Bovaird said Portia’s chaotic wardrobe was intentional

Alex Bovaird (the White Lotus season 2 costume designer) gives us a character-by-character breakdown and reveals the details to look out for, which could give us a clue to their fates. https://t.co/OTyqCL4Fl6 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) December 3, 2022

Fans were right to note that Portia’s outfits were a tad too off for the character because, according to the costumer, the wardrobe was intentional. Bovaird told Vogue that they sourced the character’s outfits from different places to mirror how people from Portia’s generation seem to be “dressing in a very haphazard random way and borrowing things from different eras.”

Bovaird said they wanted Portia to always look like she may be trying too hard. “Our idea with Portia was that she doesn’t fully hit the mark. She really tries, and some of her outfits are cute, but some of them are… naff?” Bovaird said, adding, “She’s trying harder, but she always looks scattered and deliberately so.”