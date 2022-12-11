‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, and the Season 2 Cast Share Their Hilarious Acting Superstitions

Most people have a few superstitions. But actors, in particular, have odd beliefs they look to when seeking roles or performing a challenging part. The cast of HBO’s The White Lotus Season 2 recently shared their own acting superstitions and why they believe in them.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2’s scandalous storylines

The White Lotus premiered last year and instantly became a hit. The anthology dramedy follows wealthy guests at one of the swanky White Lotus Resort locations, and the staff who work there.

The first season was set in Hawaii and starred actors like Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, and Molly Shannon. The second season, which is currently airing, is set in Sicily. The cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Tom Hollander. Jennifer Coolidge appears in both seasons, playing the same character.

The show is famous for its twists and turns, as well as its scandalous storylines. So far, White Lotus viewers have seen deceased guests turn up at the hotel, one married man making a pass at his friend’s wife, and a character having sex with a young man who was posing as his nephew.

The acting superstitions the ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 cast believes in

(L-R) Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White, Will Sharpe, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Adam DiMarco attend the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a recent interview with IMDb, some White Lotus cast members revealed their own acting superstitions. Coolidge, who called it “one of the best questions” she’s ever been asked, didn’t share anything specific. But co-star Jon Gries joked that she hangs her script over her head while she sleeps.

Adam DiMarco revealed that he always wears the same pair of underwear when going on big auditions, something Haley Lu Richardson said she used to do as well.

“I won’t whistle in a theater,” F. Murray Abraham listed off. “I don’t quote the Scottish play in the theater,” referring to Hamlet, a play that actors are famously spooked by. Abraham admitted that these superstitions might seem “silly,” but said he doesn’t want to “mess around” with anything.

Meghann Fahy shared that someone once told her to drink a big glass of water before doing a scene that requires crying on cue. Plaza’s piece of advice was similar — she shared that John C. Reilly once told her to “always pee first before you do the scene. Never do a scene where you have to pee.”

The many superstitions actors have

It’s not surprising that the White Lotus cast has plenty of superstitions. As the theater-trained Abraham shared, actors are famous for their skittishness about Hamlet, which many consider a cursed play. You’re not supposed to say “Hamlet” in a theater. If you do, you have to go outside, spin around three times, spit over your left shoulder, and then either recite a line from a Shakespeare play or say a curse word.

Plenty of actors have shared their superstitions over the years. Emma Roberts once admitted that she won’t walk under ladders (via Elle). And Jennifer Aniston has a ritual she does every time she gets on a plane. “If I walk on to an airplane, I always have to go on with my right foot first and tap the outside of the plane,” she said (via Yahoo).

