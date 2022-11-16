‘The White Lotus’: The Most Suspicious Daphne Moments Pointing to Murder

The White Lotus Season 2 kicked off with a new mystery. Multiple guests are found dead after Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) comes across a body in the ocean. Daphne said multiple suspicious things since then that might foreshadow something dark.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3, “Bull Elephants.”]

Daphne talks about spouses murdering each other on ‘The White Lotus’

“Ciao” showed Ethan (Will Sharpe), Cameron (Theo James), Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and Daphne eating together. Daphne revealed what she does all day.

“We do a lot of Dateline,” she said. “I love it. Husbands murdering their wives. Happens a lot on vacation…scuba diving. He’ll just unplug her oxygen while she’s underwater. Happens more than you think.”

The group looked at Cameron, then went on to talk about what else they had watched. But this is hardly the last time Daphne talks about violence.

Daphne jokes about cutting Ethan

“Italian Dream” showed the couples once again eating together. This time, Ethan and Harper reveal they prefer having sex at different times, so it doesn’t happen often. This makes them trying to have a baby harder.

Daphne and Cameron talked about them in their hotel room later that night. “You know, I think some women cut off their husband’s balls, and then they wonder why they’re not attracted to them anymore,” she told her husband.

“Yeah,” Cameron replied. “Don’t you cut my balls off, baby.” She said, “I won’t.”

She straddled him and then said, “If I wanted to…I could.” They started kissing. So Daphne has made it clear that she’s capable of a lot more than what we see.

She revealed Ethan’s dark side to Harper

“Bull Elephants” showed Daphne and Cameron not getting along. He was more focused on doing jet skis than going to Noto. Daphne decided to go to Noto anyway and took Harper with her.

Later that night, Daphne revealed some disturbing things about Cameron. “Honestly, the guys that Cameron works with…a very dark triad,” she said. “Like, for real. Psychopaths. I’m not kidding.”

Daphne claimed Cameron was just “naughty” while the guys he works with are “Bernice Madoff monsters. They will f*** you up. And they’re the most successful guys in finance.”

She also made it clear that men can sometimes change after becoming rich, and they start cheating. Daphne later said Cameron cheated “maybe just once that I know about.” But she figured out how to handle it by doing what she wanted, so she’s not resentful. “I am not a victim,” she told Harper.

It will be surprising if these scenes don’t lead to the dead body Daphne found in the premiere. She could be involved in the death of someone and blame it on her husband’s dark connections. But only time will tell if this theory is anything close to what will happen in the finale.

