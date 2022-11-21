The White Lotus Season 2 is full of beautiful art. Fans shouldn’t skip the paintings that are in the opening credits because they hint at what’s to come for Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and more.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, “In The Sandbox.”]

‘The White Lotus’ opening credits foreshadow each character’s story

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller | Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s not a coincidence where actor’s names show up in the opening credits. Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford designed the paintings in the opening credits to look like the frescoes found in the Noto palazzo, according to Mashable. However, they created their own versions to follow some beats in the story.

Plaza’s name shows one bird attacking another bird. “There were [paintings of] birds in the villa, but where they were is not where they ended up [in the credits],” Crawford said. “They had a little journey of their own.”

Meghann Fahy’s name pops up with cherubs in the background. “Meghann Fahy gets the cherubs because they’re like [Daphne’s] babies who she’s obsessed with, but they’re also these cheeky creatures in mythology that are wreaking havoc and playing games, which is also sort of characteristic of her,” Crawford explained.

What appears over the rest of ‘The White Lotus’ cast’s names?

F. Murray Abraham’s name is at the very beginning. A painting of a man greeting a woman is behind it. Another woman who looks very unhappy is watching them behind a wall. That’s very appropriate for grandfather Bert, who cheated in the past.

Jennifer Coolidge’s name appears in a painting of a woman in a tower who is holding a chain to a monkey that is trying to escape. This is perfect for Tanya, who is determined to keep someone beside her.

Adam Dimarco is on top of a painting of a man playing an instrument. A woman is on the ground watching him. That is appropriate, given Albie tries to get the attention of a young woman this season.

Beatrice Grannò’s name shows a topless female mystical creature with wings and a tail resting on a column for Mia’s journey. Below a man and woman riding a donkey and Jon Gries’ name appears. The scene is similar to Greg’s Vespa ride with Tanya.

Tom Hollander shows multiple men together while a woman walks away from them. He appears as Quentin in “In the Sandbox” and invites Tanya to hang out with him and other gay men.

Sabrina Impacciatore shows that walking woman joining two women who are enjoying a chaise together. Valentina also becomes focused on spending time with another woman this season.

Michael Imperioli’s name appears in front of a man on his knees, distraught, while a woman walks away and throws away a necklace. This might show Dominic’s gift for his wife won’t be well received.

Theo James, who plays Cameron, shows a dog peeing at the foot of a sculpture of a naked man.

Haley Lu Richardson, who plays Portia, shows a woman sitting on the ground as a goat approaches. Will Sharpe, who plays Ethan, is accompanied by a naked man holding a bowl of food. A woman walks toward him.

Simona Tabasco’s name appears beside a cheetah with a bird in its mouth. Lucia certainly is on the hunt for clients this season.

Lastly, Leo Woodall, who plays Jack, appears in a painting of a young boy stepping over a man who is sitting down. We know he wins over Portia, but this painting could refer to something else that is coming.

