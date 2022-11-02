‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast: Where You’ve Seen Harper Actor Aubrey Plaza Before

The White Lotus has officially returned for season 2, and the HBO show’s latest outing is bringing fans a whole new cast of characters to follow. Among them is Harper Spiller, an employment lawyer visiting Italy with her boyfriend and his friends. Harper doesn’t really fit in with her carefree peers, something that will catch viewers’ attention from the jump. Fans may also recognize Harper actor, Aubrey Plaza, from elsewhere — so, where might they have seen her before The White Lotus Season 2?

Actor Aubrey Plaza plays Harper Spiller in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus Season 2 debuted on Oct. 30, introducing another deadly vacation at a White Lotus resort — and another group of characters, many of whom share the same level of privilege as those in the first outing. We’d expect nothing less from such an upscale vacation spot. And the newcomers’ entitlement and obliviousness to the world’s problems will no doubt exasperate viewers, even as such things entertain them.

Harper Spiller seems just as mystified by these personalities in The White Lotus Season 2, and actor Aubrey Plaza depicts her distaste with ease. Of course, Plaza has played down-to-Earth (and sometimes standoffish) characters before. So, where might fans recognize her from?

Where you’ve seen Aubrey Plaza before

Actor Aubrey Plaza has held numerous noteworthy roles ahead of The White Lotus Season 2, but her most well-known part is from Parks and Recreation. Plaza portrayed April Ludgate in NBC’s seven-season series. April has a habit of mocking those around her, so Plaza’s scorn for her fellow vacationers may feel familiar as The White Lotus continues.

Plaza has also appeared in several popular movies, including Hulu’s Happiest Season, where she played Riley, and Ingrid Goes West, where she brought the titular Ingrid to life. Additionally, she starred as filmmaker Allison in Black Bear and held the role of Julie Powers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Finally, Plaza has lent her voice to productions like Monsters University and The Legend of Korra. So, even if viewers don’t recognize the actor, she may sound familiar.

And The White Lotus may become another one of Plaza’s well-known roles. After all, the series made quite an impression with its first season. Plus, Plaza’s Harper promises to be a voice of reason as the newest outing unfolds.

Harper may be one of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2’s most sympathetic characters

After just one episode of The White Lotus Season 2, it’s probably too soon to say that Aubrey Plaza’s Harper is one of the most relatable characters. However, it rings true, with the premiere pitting her against less likable characters like Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Of course, Harper’s judgment could lean too far to the other end of the spectrum, becoming its own brand of elitism. We’ll have to wait and see if she becomes as dubious as the rest of the newcomers. For now, we’re rooting for her. And viewers can continue watching Plaza’s performance as the second season unfolds.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 air on HBO every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, hitting HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT as well.

