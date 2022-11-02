‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast: Where You’ve Seen Cameron Actor Theo James Before

The White Lotus Season 2 premiered on Oct. 30, whisking viewers off to a White Lotus resort in Italy and immersing them in the lives of a whole new cast of characters. Many of the newcomers are just as unlikable as the guests we followed in The White Lotus Season 1. And despite a compelling performance from actor Theo James, Cameron Sullivan promises to be one of The White Lotus Season 2’s most unsympathetic characters. That makes this a far cry from his other big roles. So, where else might viewers recognize James from?

Actor Theo James plays Cameron Sullivan in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Actor Theo James joins the cast of The White Lotus Season 2 as Cameron Sullivan, and the character is dubious from the start. Like most of the high-end resort’s guests, he’s clearly grown up with a silver spoon in his mouth. He has a habit of making situations uncomfortable, whether he’s questioning the legitimacy of employment law or stripping naked in front of his friend’s new girlfriend.

There’s something off-putting about Cameron, but James adds a bit of charm to the role. And viewers may just recognize the actor from his previous projects. Not only has he starred in one of the biggest young adult book adaptations of the 2010s, but he’s appeared in several well-known TV shows as well.

Where you’ve seen actor Theo James before

So, where might those watching The White Lotus Season 2 recognize actor Theo James from? Many will know him from the Divergent movies, which saw James playing the male lead and main character’s love interest, Four. Four had his own standoffish tendencies, but he was far more relatable than Cameron. So, The White Lotus may give fans the chance to see a new side of James’ acting.

Additionally, James has held roles in several popular TV series. He portrayed Henry DeTamble in HBO’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife, Sidney Parker in the British period drama Sanditon, and Kemal Pamuk in Downton Abbey. He also appeared briefly as a young Vesemir in Netflix’s The Witcher and starred as Will Younger in post-apocalyptic series How It Ends.

Finally, James has done some noteworthy voice acting over the course of his career. Recently, he provided the vocals for Vesemir in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and Hector in Netflix’s Castlevania.

Needless to say, there are a number of places The White Lotus fans might have seen James before. But the HBO series could become one of his most well-known projects to date.

Cameron could be ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2’s Shane Patton

Actor Theo James leaves a strong impression as Cameron in the first episode of The White Lotus Season 2. That means the HBO series could become one of his most prominent projects. He may also become the “villain” of its latest outing.

The White Lotus Season 1 built Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) up to be its most-hated character, and it’s easy to see the series taking a similar route with Cameron. Although he seems like a slightly better husband than Shane, he’s got potential to raise some hackles. We’ll have to keep watching to see if he goes from dubious to outright detestable. He’s got six more episodes to make the transition.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 debut on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.

