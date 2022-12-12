‘The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, ‘Arrivederci,’ Recap and Ending Explained

The White Lotus Season 2 has officially checked out, but the finale took viewers on a wild ride before bidding them “arrivederci.” The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 finally reveals who dies — and although some viewers called the big twist, they likely didn’t see things playing out the way they did. So, who dies during The White Lotus Season 2 finale? And where do the rest of the characters end up?

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]

Ethan’s rage spills over in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 opens with Ethan (Will Sharpe) still stewing in his jealousy, and it doesn’t take long for his paranoia to turn into rage. He confronts Harper (Aubrey Plaza) about his suspicions early in “Arrivederci,” and she eventually owns up to kissing Cameron (Theo James).

Ethan then confronts his college friend, and the two get into a physical confrontation in the ocean. Fans knew Cameron and Ethan would fight thanks to the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 finale. However, they weren’t sure how their spat would end.

Fortunately, someone steps in and breaks up the duo. And Ethan walks off to blow off more steam. He runs into Daphne (Meghann Fahy) on the way. He fills her in on what transpired between their spouses, the two wander off together. It seems they’re just as capable of betrayal. And while the series never reveals what happens between Daphne and Ethan, it seems to have lit a fire in the latter.

Ethan and Harper finally have sex during “Arrivederci,” though it’s hard to see it as a win when you realize how they got there. Still, the couple leaves Sicily with their marriage intact. They’ve become a little more like Daphne and Cameron after their vacation. Perhaps that was to be expected all along.

Tanya and Portia figure out Quentin’s plan a little too late

After The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, many expected Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his friends to betray Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). Theories about the group working for Greg (Jon Gries) quickly surfaced. And although we never see Greg again — or confirm Quentin’s plan — it appears the fans were right to be concerned.

Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) wakes up to find her phone missing during “Arrivederci,” and she becomes increasingly suspicious of Jack (Leo Woodall). She eventually snatches his cell and uses it to get in touch with Tanya. The pair puts the pieces together, realizing that Quentin and Greg are trying to kill Tanya. If she dies, her prenup won’t prevent Greg from cashing in on her fortune.

Unfortunately, Tanya has this realization as she’s on a yacht with Quentin and his friends. They intend to send her off on a separate boat with Niccoló (Stefano Gianino), who will likely kill her as soon as they’re alone. There’s no way for Tanya to escape, but she manages to fight back.

Sadly, it isn’t enough to prevent her from joining The White Lotus Season 2’s body count before episode 7 is through.

Who dies in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale?

That’s right, Tanya dies during The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 — but not at Niccoló’s hands. Panicked about Quentin’s plan, she asks to go to the bathroom before heading back to the hotel with Niccoló. She takes the opportunity to grab her would-be assassin’s bag, reemerging with his gun in hand.

Tanya kills Niccoló and Didier (Bruno Gouery), and she leaves Quentin with a nasty, potentially fatal wound. Hugo (Paolo Camilli) abandons ship, and the boat driver runs from Tanya as well. That leaves her an opening to escape.

Unfortunately, when Tanya tries to climb from the yacht onto the smaller boat, she slips and falls. She hits her head on the other vessel, falling into the water and presumably drowning. It’s a hilariously unexpected way to go, but it’s fitting for the character.

The White Lotus then returns to Daphne’s first scene, showing that it’s Tanya’s body she bumps into during the premiere. That means we’ve seen the last of Jennifer Coolidge’s eccentric character. And to make matters worse, Greg likely got her money in the end.

Lucia and Mia are the winners of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Although Tanya and Greg’s lackeys don’t fare well during The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, there are two winners during the finale. Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) both walk away from this outing better off. Lucia does, indeed, get Albie (Adam DiMarco) and his father to give her $50,000. And once they do, she leaves Albie in the dust.

Mia also leverages her newfound relationship with Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), becoming the White Lotus’ official singer. When Giuseppe (Federico Scribani) tries to reclaim the job, Valentina sends him packing. And even if she and Mia don’t plan on keeping their relationship going, we’re here for their friendship. It’s nice to see things going well for someone in this series.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 ending, explained

After its big body reveal, The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 concludes with its remaining characters traveling home. We see the Di Grasso family at the airport, as well as Portia, who takes Jack’s advice and catches a flight out of Sicily (though her attempt at a disguise leaves something to be desired).

Albie and Portia exchange numbers and niceties before boarding their planes, admitting that they both got screwed over by their respective love interests. That seems to be a theme of the season, and it leaves them right back where they started.

Cameron, Daphne, Ethan, and Harper are back to business as usual as well, returning to their lives just as miserable as they were when they left. In that way, The White Lotus Season 2 finale feels similar to season 1. The couples are certainly reminding us of Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and Shane (Jake Lacy), anyway.

The White Lotus Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

