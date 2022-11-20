‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Ethan Dies (So Far)

The White Lotus Season 2 is building to multiple deaths in its finale, but viewers don’t know who will perish on their trip to Sicily — or why. Some White Lotus characters seem more likely to die than others, but every vacationer is a contender. That includes Ethan (Will Sharpe), who finds himself in several tense situations in The White Lotus Season 2. Here are all the clues that Ethan will die in the coming episodes.

Daphne (Meghann Fahy) makes an offhanded comment about spouses murdering each other in The White Lotus Season 2 premiere, and it may foreshadow what comes later. There are several married couples in this season of the HBO series. If Daphne’s statement is a hint about the future, that means any married character could perish during the finale.

Ethan falls into that category, and it’s clear his relationship isn’t as happy as it appears. He and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) are having problems in the bedroom, and he nearly made a huge mistake during The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3.

Season 2 just gave Harper a motive to kill her husband

After The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3, Harper officially has a motive to murder Ethan – even if he chose to reject Mia’s (Beatrice Grannò) advances before they went too far. Still, from Harper’s perspective, her husband spent a night partying and ignoring her calls. And if she learns what transpired with Lucia and Mia, she may jump to conclusions.

At the very least, such a revelation would lead to a confrontation between the couple. It’s possible their argument could turn violent, even if Harper doesn’t intend for it to go that way.

Tensions between Ethan and Cameron are already high

Speaking of possible confrontations on the horizon, there are clear tensions between Ethan and Cameron (Theo James) throughout The White Lotus Season 2. Those come bubbling to the surface in episode 3, when Cameron questions why Ethan never invested in his company. There’s resentment behind that statement, and although Ethan says he’ll work with Cameron in the future, a change of heart could cause problems.

With Cameron putting Ethan’s marriage at risk, anger could come from both ends of the friendship. And Ethan’s night with Cameron may come back to haunt him in more ways than one.

Ethan’s night with Cameron, Lucia, and Mia could come to haunt him in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Ethan and Cameron’s boys’ night may raise tensions between the two of them. However, it could also lead Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia to seek revenge against the duo.

The preview for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 shows Cameron kicking them out of his room without paying properly for the sex and drugs. If Lucia and Mia approach the two men about this, things could get physical — and it may not end well for Ethan and Cameron, whose bodies could be found together later on.

We’ll have to wait and see how things play out between Ethan and the other White Lotus characters.

