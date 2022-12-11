‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale: 5 Last-Minute Theories

The White Lotus Season 2 finale hits HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, and fans have all kinds of theories about where the story is headed. We know one thing for certain: multiple people will die during The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7. How that will come to happen remains a mystery. Here are our predictions for The White Lotus Season 2 finale, “Arrivederci.”

Tanya McQuoid will be betrayed in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale

Of all the theories about The White Lotus Season 2 finale, those placing Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) in trouble seem the most spot-on. It’s hard to imagine the HBO series killing a character like Tanya off. However, something sketchy is definitely unfolding at Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) villa.

With Greg (Jon Gries) raising eyebrows at the beginning of the season — and Quentin pushing Tanya to get with his friend Niccolo (Stefano Gianino) — we’re guessing they’re in cahoots. Jack (Leo Woodall) says his uncle is broke, so perhaps Greg and Quentin are planning to invalidate Tanya’s prenup and steal her money.

That’s likely why Jack is keeping Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) away from the villa, even though she keeps asking to return. And Tanya’s predicament could wind up hurting Portia in the end. After all, more than one body was found at the White Lotus in Sicily…

Portia will face the consequences of Tanya’s predicament

In addition to Tanya getting betrayed during The White Lotus Season 2 finale, one of our biggest theories is that Portia will get hurt or die. Tanya’s assistant has been dragged into all of her boss’ problems this season, and she may find herself at the center of Quentin and Greg’s conspiracy. Jack seems content to keep her occupied, but there’s no telling what might happen if she insists on returning to the villa.

Of course, Portia does just that during The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 preview. She also calls someone and insists that “something bad is happening.” Could Portia pay the price for Tanya’s naïveté? It certainly seems likely.

Ethan’s jealousy will push him to kill during ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale

Although Tanya and Portia seem to be in the most precarious situation heading into The White Lotus Season 2 finale, Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) circumstances also promise to get worse.

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 sees Sharpe’s character growing jealous of Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James). However, we never learn if he actually has a reason to be. Sometimes, leaving things to the imagination proves worse than uncovering the truth. And it looks like Ethan’s jealousy will turn into violence during “Arrivederci.”

The preview for the finale sees Ethan growing increasingly angry with his wife and Cameron. Eventually, it looks like Ethan will lash out and physically assault his college friend. There’s no proof that their spat will end with Cameron’s death. But Harper’s question at the end of the preview — “What’s going to happen to us?” — may have a double meaning.

Although fans believe Harper wants to know the future of their relationship, she may be questioning whether they’ll go to jail for murder. Ethan’s current state of mind makes him killing Cameron seem like a real possibility. We’ll have to keep watching to see if he cools off before things go too far.

Lucia will scam the Di Grasso family in the finale

Lucia (Simona Tabasco) forms a close relationship with Albie (Adam DiMarco) during The White Lotus Season 2, but she may betray him in the finale.

Lucia claims that she genuinely enjoys her time with Albie. However, she might be playing him. She owes a significant amount of money to Alessio, and Albie’s feelings make it likely he’ll pick up the tab. In fact, Albie seems to be asking his father to help Lucia during the preview for “Arrivederci.”

If the Di Grasso family does come through for Lucia, it’s possible she’ll take the money and disappear. It feels a little too convenient that she sought out a relationship with Albie, especially after admitting she wants out of the game. He may come to regret his feelings for her. Perhaps being the “nice guy” will backfire, pushing him to become more like his father instead.

Daphne knew about the body in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 premiere

Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovers a body in the water during The White Lotus Season 2 premiere, but her reaction may have been staged. Of all our White Lotus Season 2 theories, this one seems like the most diabolical — but it would prove a clever twist on behalf of the writers.

It’s possible Daphne knew about the dead body before she “found” it. After all, the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 finale sees her leading Ethan somewhere. She also makes a joke about death just before her big discovery, and she’s clearly got some pent-up resentment toward her husband. Could she be in the know about whatever murder takes place at the White Lotus resort? We’ll have to tune in for “Arrivederci” to find out.

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 airs on HBO on Sunday, Dec. 11.

