‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale: Ethan Is About to Lose His Cool

The White Lotus Season 2 is about to take its final bow, but the finale promises more drama before the HBO show checks out for the season. All of the characters are in hot water heading into The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7. However, Ethan seems the most likely to lose his cool. In fact, Ethan’s anger could boil over in a dangerous way during The White Lotus Season 2 finale. Could he be behind one of this outing’s major deaths?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-6.]

Will Sharpe in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Ethan’s jealousy is starting to consume him

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 sends Ethan spiraling, convincing the character that Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James) are sleeping together. It’s unclear whether his paranoia is warranted. The pair does get chummy over the course of “Abductions,” even going to their rooms together — though it’s possible they’re intentionally messing with Ethan’s mind.

Whatever’s going on between Harper and Cameron, it’s causing Ethan’s jealousy to consume him. Episode 6 concludes with Ethan envisioning his wife and college friend having sex in their hotel room. And the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 finale suggests Ethan will continue fixating on his suspicions of infidelity.

It also looks like he’ll lose his cool during the coming chapter. That may end poorly for multiple people.

Ethan will lose his cool during ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Harper Dies (So Far)

That’s right, Ethan loses his cool in the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 finale. The initial footage opens with Daphne noting that he hasn’t seemed “like himself” lately. He then imagines Harper and Cameron sleeping together again, lying in bed and dwelling on the possibilities.

Later, Ethan confronts Harper about the situation, telling her, “I know you did something.” She retorts with, “It’s not like you found a condom on the couch.” And his insistence that he “didn’t do anything” borders on violence, highlighting a side of the character we haven’t really seen before.

Ethan’s anger becomes physical when he punches Cameron, and the pair can be seen fighting in the water during the teaser. This doesn’t bode well for either of the characters. And while it could be a red herring, it could also point to Ethan as season 2’s killer.

Could Ethan be responsible for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2’s death?

With Ethan taking his rage out on Cameron in The White Lotus Season 2 finale, one has to wonder if he’s responsible for one of this outing’s deaths. It’s easy to see their fight going too far. Perhaps Cameron is one of the bodies found at the White Lotus in Sicily.

Harper’s question at the end of the teaser — “What’s going to happen to us?” — takes on a new tone if that’s the case. She might be worried about them going to jail. And Daphne seems suspiciously calm this whole season, leaving viewers to wonder if she’d be willing to cover Cameron’s death. It’s clear she has pent-up resentment over her husband’s cheating, but how deep does it go?

This is all speculation, but there’s no doubt Ethan’s behavior will have consequences. We’ll have to keep watching to find out how serious they are.

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 airs on HBO on Sunday, Dec. 11.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2