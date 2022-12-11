‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Greg Is the Key to This Mystery

The White Lotus Season 2 has several mysteries to solve over the course of its finale, and Greg (Jon Gries) is the key to one of them. Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) husband disappears early on in season 2, sending her on a bizarre adventure — but it might be one that ends in betrayal. The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 sheds light on Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) motivation for befriending her. It seems like Greg and Quentin may be plotting to steal Tanya’s money.

Who was in the picture in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 6?

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 features a party at Quentin’s villa, and Tanya appears to be the guest of honor. Quentin finds her some “arm candy” for the event — a Sicilian man named Niccoló (Stefano Gianino) — and the two hit it off. But Quentin and Niccoló seem a little too eager for Tanya to cheat on her husband. And with Jack (Leo Woodall) keeping Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) busy, one has to wonder if it’s all part of some grand plan.

The biggest clue that Quentin and Niccoló are playing Tanya comes at the end of “Abductions,” when Tanya finds a photograph in Quentin’s home. The picture features two young men in cowboy hats — and many White Lotus fans believe it’s Quentin and Greg. Quentin once admitted to falling in love with a straight cowboy from Wyoming, and it’s possible he’s referring to Tanya’s husband. The show has yet to confirm it’s Greg in the photo, but such a reveal would tie everything together.

Greg’s been acting off since he arrived in Sicily, and his explanation for leaving Tanya at the White Lotus is dubious at best. He’s clearly up to something, and he’ll no doubt be a key player in Tanya’s storyline.

Greg is a key player in Tanya’s storyline in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Whatever’s going on in Tanya’s White Lotus Season 2 storyline, Greg is sure to play a pivotal role — and we’ll learn more about what he’s been up to during the finale.

From his phone calls, we know that Greg has been lying to Tanya about something. And his interest in his wife has plummeted, as evidenced by his rude comments and lack of affection. Greg leaves Tanya for a work emergency shortly after they arrive in Sicily, but his phone conversations suggest there’s another reason for his departure. With that in mind, it feels a little too coincidental that Tanya runs into Quentin and his friends almost immediately after.

Greg also throws a fit over Tanya’s assistant joining them on vacation, suggesting he doesn’t want other people around. His reaction is extreme, leaving fans to wonder if there’s a darker reason he resents Portia’s presence. And of course, we keep hearing about Greg and Tanya’s prenup. The White Lotus might be dropping those details to foreshadow what’s to come.

Needless to say, it seems like Greg is scheming — and the prenup might be at the center of it all. If cheating would invalidate the agreement, it’s possible Greg could scam his way out of it. That would grant him access to Tanya’s money. And he may pay Quentin kindly for helping him steal it.

Greg could be 1 of the victims in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale

Although the theories about Greg and Quentin set Tanya up to be a victim during The White Lotus Season 2, it’s possible things will backfire on the men. The White Lotus theories suggest Tanya could get robbed — or even killed — over her fortune during the finale. However, it’s just as possible that Greg will depart from Sicily in a body bag.

Despite Tanya often coming off as oblivious, she often proves more perceptive than fans — and the other characters — give her credit for. She knows something is going on with Greg as soon as he starts acting funny, and she realizes things are off at Quentin’s villa. As such, Tanya may be putting the pieces of Greg and Quentin’s plan together. She may even have a way to counter it.

The White Lotus tends to go the unexpected route, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Greg or Quentin perished because of their own actions. Perhaps Niccoló’s gun will make another appearance.

The White Lotus Season 2 finale airs on HBO on Sunday, Dec. 11.

