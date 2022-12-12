Haley Lu Richardson (Portia) and Leo Woodall (Jack) spent a good portion of the last few episodes of HBO’s The White Lotus Season 2 in a firm liplock. And while the actors steamed up scenes with intense kissing, Richardson recently shared that she actually burped in mid-kiss.

Richardson shared some behind-the-scenes tea on Instagram after The White Lotus Season 2 wrapped, revealing some pretty funny and sweet stories about her co-stars.

Haley Lu burped during a ‘White Lotus’ kissing scene and played Animal Crossing

Richardson raved about working with Woodall. She wrote on her Instagram story, “You are effortless and so gosh darn good! I’m truly sorry I accidentally burped in your mouth during that one kissing scene!”

She also dished in her Instagram stories about her other “love interest” on the show, actor Adam DiMarco who played Albie Di Grasso. “You are now one of my actual best friends in the world,” she said about DiMarco. “Boy am I thankful I met you on this job. You are the perfect Albie. And every day I got to work and laugh and play Animal Crossing was a gift to my life!”

Richardson also posted a photo alongside DiMarco. She’s holding a baby and joked, “Albie and Portia Season 3!”

Who was Haley’s favorite ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 character?

Richardson shared that Daphne Sullivan, played by Meghann Fahy was her favorite White Lotus Season 2 character. “Daphne is my favorite character in the show,” she shared. “And that’s due to the specificity and life you brought to her. You’re a real-life Disney princess. You are THE it girl. You have the softest lips in the entire world and if I was in charge of the Emmy’s I would give you one in every category.”

Fahy and Richardson only shared scenes momentarily on the show. But her main co-star, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, played by Jennifer Coolidge, left Richardson rolling the entire time. “Observing you be and act was everything,” Richardson wrote about Coolidge. “Thanks for making me giggle every day ’till I peed my pants.”

Haley also seemed a little starstruck over the new ‘White Lotus’ friendships she made this season

Richardson loved working with Aubrey Plaza who played Harper Spiller. “You are the most YOU human and I’ll never get over the fact that we are friends,” she wrote to Plaza.

She also joked about how she learned some sweet karate moves from actor Michael Imperioli who played Dominic Di Grasso. “I honestly think you may be the most humble and self-aware man I’ve ever met,” she wrote to Imperioli. “Thanks for always being supportive and having the best words of wisdom. And most importantly, thank you for attempting to teach me Tae Kwon Do at a winery.”

Richardson also said that Beatrice Grannò who played Mia is truly an amazing singer and Simona Tabasco who played Lucia is “the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.”

She also touched on the amazing writing and great lines like Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) remark to Tanya that she looked like Peppa Pig. Richardson said she manifested getting to work with writer/director Mike White. “Literally wrote a scripting letter a couple years ago to manifest working with this human,” she wrote about White. “I can’t believe he let me be in this show. It’s a dream.”

The White Lotus Season 2 is currently streaming on HBO Max.