‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer Dropped a Major Spoiler About Tanya McQuoid

HBO’s The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 trailer dropped, and there’s a lot to unpack before the premiere this October 2022. Although the second installment of Mike White’s comedic drama features a brand new cast of characters, there is one person who returns. Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid, and it looks like a lot has changed since viewers last saw her in the luxurious Hawaiin resort. Here’s the full breakdown of The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 trailer.

Tanya McQuoid is married in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 trailer

When The White Lotus Season 2 trailer opens, Tanya McQuoid relaxes on the bow of a boat as it travels off the coast of Sicily, Italy. She appears relaxed as she looks out at the water. However, the most exciting fact comes when her name appears on the screen: Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. In season 1, she did not have a hyphenated name, so it seems she’s now married. Her left-hand ring finger has a gorgeous wedding band to confirm this point.

“So few brands have meaning anymore,” Tanya calmly says while tranquil music plays. “But whenever I stay at one of the White Lotus properties, it’s always a memorable experience. Always.”

Who is Tanya McQuoid married to?

Another character returns to The White Lotus: Sicily, Tanya McQuoid’s love interest from season 1, Greg (Jon Gries). In an HBO teaser, it’s evident that Tanya and Greg’s romance continues in season 2. They ride around Sicily together on a motorcycle in the brief clip. Tanya and Greg tied the knot after their vacations collided in The White Lotus Season 1.

Viewers hoping to catch a glimpse of the two lovers can skip to 0:17 seconds in the HBO teaser to see Tanya and Greg together.

“Enjoy exclusive rewards inside our Petal and Blossom Circles,” the announcer teases. “Immerse yourself in luxury at the White Lotus. We’re waiting for you.”

It’s the perfect teaser for the next season of The White Lotus. “Always a memorable experience.”

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 hits HBO in October 2022

According to HBO, The White Lotus Season 2 hits the streamer sometime in October 2022. However, no subscription service has not revealed an official release date yet. Many other new characters join The White Lotus: Sicily cast for season 2.

The first group of travelers is a multigenerational threesome. F. Murray Abraham will play a father and grandfather, Bert DiGrasso. He’s vacationing with his son Dominic DiGrasso (Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli) and grandson. The youngest of the group is a recent college graduate, Elbie DiGrasso (Adam DiMarco).

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 cast members Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, and F. Murray Abraham | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The next group of vacationers to the extravagant resort is two married couples. Sanditon alum Theo James and Meghann Fahy play Cameron and Daphne Babcock. The married couple is on vacation with another married couple — Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) and his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) plays an English ex-pat named Quentin. Hollander’s character is vacationing with his friends and nephew. Plus, Haley Lu Richardson portrays Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss, Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge). Meanwhile, Leo Woodall plays a resort guest named Jack. Lastly, Sabrina Impacciatore is the manager of the White Lotus Sicily resort, Valentina.

Look for The White Lotus Season 2 in Sicily in October 2022.

