‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Returning Characters We Want to See

The White Lotus Season 2 bid farewell to one of the show’s original — and beloved — characters, but we may see other familiar faces during season 3. HBO has already greenlit another outing of Mike White’s dramedy. And we have an idea of who we’d like to return when The White Lotus Season 3 debuts.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2.]

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in ‘The White Lotus’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

1. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 should reveal what becomes of Greg

The White Lotus Season 2 places Tanya at the center of a conspiracy, one she doesn’t walk away from alive. Her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), is behind the plot to murder her. And while Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his lackeys don’t succeed in taking her life, Tanya still perishes, transferring her fortune Greg.

In that sense, Greg gets what he wants, but fans don’t see the character again during The White Lotus Season 2 finale. As such, there are many questions about what comes after. Will the murders at the White Lotus in Sicily be traced back to Tanya’s husband?

We’d like to see The White Lotus Season 3 answer that question — and perhaps witness some comeuppance for Greg’s betrayal.

2. The future of Harper and Ethan’s relationship is dubious after ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

After a vacation that drives their marriage to the brink, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) depart from the White Lotus together at the end of season 2. The implication is that their relationship will continue, even after all they endure in Sicily. However, we have questions about the state of their romance and whether it will last.

It would be interesting if The White Lotus Season 3 followed up on these characters, showing what becomes of them after their trip to Italy. And with Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) suggesting another vacation next year, the group has an opening to return.

3. We wouldn’t mind seeing Belinda again in season 3

We’d love to know how many of the characters from The White Lotus Season 1 are faring, but Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) is the most deserving of a better ending. The betrayal she faces from Tanya is one of the most heartbreaking parts of The White Lotus Season 1. And we’d love to see her bounce back from it, especially if it means Natasha Rothwell returning for The White Lotus Season 3.

It’s hard to say what capacity Rothwell’s character could return in, but perhaps Belinda will start working at new White Lotus location. She could also become one of the vacationers, raising questions about how she jumped from White Lotus employee to one of the chain’s wealthy customers.

Whatever Mike White decides to do, it’d definitely be nice to see some familiar faces again. We’ll be waiting for casting updates about The White Lotus Season 3 to see if any former stars sign on.

The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on HBO Max.

