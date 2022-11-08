‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: All the Season 1 Cast Members Returning

Fans were swept away by the first season of HBO’s award-winning drama The White Lotus and its stellar cast. The show returns with new episodes this fall. So here’s a breakdown of which season 1 actors will return for The White Lotus Season 2 and what else fans can expect.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya and Jon Gries as Greg | HBO

Only two season 1 actors will join the ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 cast

When The White Lotus debuted in 2021, it was expected to be a limited series. But after the love and accolades the show received, HBO renewed it for another season.

The first installment of the drama —which was created by Mike White (Enlightened, The School of Rock — follows a group of vacationers whose complicated lives intersect at a luxury resort in Hawaii. Notable cast members from season 1 include Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, and Alexandra Daddario.

The White Lotus Season 2 will follow a new batch of travelers and is set in a franchise resort in Sicily. Storywise, an entire group of people wouldn’t plausibly end up at the same resort again. And as reported by IndieWire, White decided to bring back minimal characters from season 1.

Coolidge, who recently won an Emmy for her performance as Tanya McQuoid, will return for season 2. And Jon Gries, who was introduced as Tanya’s love interest in the final episodes of season 1, also reprises his role.

Who else is in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 cast?

Coolidge and Grier are the only familiar faces confirmed to return for The White Lotus Season 2. But they’ll be joined by a cast of notable new stars.

Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) joins the cast as Harper Spiller, a lawyer on vacation with her husband Ethan, who’s portrayed by Will Sharpe (The House). Theo James (The Time Traveler’s Wife) and Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type) play their friends, Cameron and Daphne.

The White Lotus Season 2 cast also includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Tom Hollander.

Where was ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 filmed?

Along with the cast, the filming location of The White Lotus Season 2 has also changed. The new installment takes place in Italy and was filmed at the Four Seasons San Domenica Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

However, one thing about the filming location that remains consistent is the hotel chain. Season 1 of The White Lotus was also filmed at a Four Seasons resort — the Four Seasons Resort Maui.

‘The White Lotus’ season 2 premiered October 30, 2022

The first season of the HBO drama was released in July 2021. Filming for the second season began seven months later, in February 2022.

It looks like showrunners worked at lightning speed to get new episodes out. The debut season of The White Lotus aired with six riveting episodes. Luckily, this time around, fans are getting a slightly longer season.

The White Lotus Season 2 will air seven episodes. New episodes will drop weekly, on Sundays, until the season finale on Dec. 11. the season.

