‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: ‘You’ll Never Be Able to Predict It’ EP Teases

Mike White’s The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 hits HBO this October with an entirely new storyline and virtually all different characters than season 1. The first installment shocked viewers with a death in episode 1 that fans adamantly attempted to solve before the end of the series. Executive Producer David Bernad teased the second season in a recent interview, believing fans will “never be able to predict” what happens next.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 is a brand new idea

Although Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus: Sicily, the remainder of the cast and characters are new. A group of travelers arrives at the luxurious resort for a week-long getaway in Sicily. However, what happens is entirely different than season 1, according to EP David Bernad.

“What I’m really proud of in season two is it’s a completely different idea,” Bernad explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “Season one is very specific to Hawaii. Season two is very specific to Sicily and the issues that are going on — the cultural, thematic ideas of Sicily are obviously much different than Hawaii.”

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 cast members Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, and F. Murray Abraham | Fabio Lovino/HBO

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Photo Teasers: Fully Unpacked and Explained

The cast and crew filmed on location in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. The resort overlooks an active volcano and massive cliffs, which drop to sandy beaches below. It has a contrasting feel to the season 1 filming location in Hawaii.

“When you watch season two, there’s going to be no feeling of, ‘Oh, this is a retread,'” he continued. “It feels like its own moral tale, and has its own vibe. But it also feels in the same DNA. Cristobal [Tapia de Veer], the composer, is back, and it’ll feel connected spiritually, but it is its own complete idea.”

Viewers won’t be able to predict the ending

In The White Lotus Season 1, a few fans predicted that Shane might kill Armond, which is precisely what happened. However, Bernad insists that viewers won’t be able to surmise what happens in season 2.

“This is Mike’s brilliance: When you watch the first episode, you will have no idea where the show is going,” the EP teased. “I think it’ll have that same addictive quality. You’re going to want to find out where these characters are going, but you’ll never be able to predict. And Jennifer Coolidge, obviously, she’s the f*cking greatest. She has a lot of amazing things to do in season two.”

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 cast members Haley Lu Richardson and Jennifer Coolidge | Fabio Lovino/HBO

What is ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 about?

The White Lotus Season 2 plot begins similarly to the first installment. A group of deep-pocketed vacationers heads to a luxurious destination. Creator Mike White is sure to work in the perfect amount of dark comedy when things go wrong with his oddball characters at the White Lotus Sicily resort. However, the director worries about making season 2.

When White checked into the Maui resort to screen the first season, the receptionist told him his room wouldn’t be ready for hours. He wanted to scream. However, White puts the moment in perspective and realizes he does not ever want to turn into one of the characters he wrote. White is wary of creating a second season because he doesn’t want to be that privileged guy.

“You definitely don’t want to be that guy,” he told Vanity Fair.

But The White Lotus Season 1 was so popular that HBO renewed it days before the final episode dropped.

The White Lotus: Sicily premieres in October 2022 on HBO and HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’: The Opening Credits Symbolize Each Character Perfectly After Watching That Ending