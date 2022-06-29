‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Adapts Important Fight Between Geralt and a Mage From the Book Series

News of The Witcher Season 3 is sparse since Netflix announced its plot and the return of its leading actors. Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt are in for a new adventure after the disastrous events in the second season’s finale. But for The Witcher Season 3, fans got a juicy nugget teaser as Geralt is in a fight scene that is important in the book the season is adapting.

Geralt is seen fighting Vilgefortz of Roggeveen in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3

Netflix has not released any concrete still images or teasers for what fans can expect in the third season. But according to Redanian Intelligence, fans can expect a pivotal fight sequence to occur. Set photos reveal Henry Cavill as Geralt on a beach in a duel with Vilgefortz of Roggeveen, played by actor Mahesh Jadu.

According to Redanian Intelligence, photographer Edryd Wyn Williams captured multiple images of the scene. In the pictures, fans can see Geralt in an intense battle using his beloved sword. Meanwhile, Vilgefortz uses his staff as his weapon of choice.

Fans of the book series know the duel marks a critical point in the Time of Contempt book adapted by The Witcher Season 3. The battle results from Vilgefortz trying to persuade Geralt to join his side in the fight between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms. Their meeting is called the Thanedd Coup.

The duel proves pivotal in the book as it marks the first time an opponent defeats Geralt in combat. Fans know the witcher has a reputation as a skilled fighter, but the duel leaves him injured. It also fleshes out each side’s motivations and wants from the chaos in the kingdoms.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 takes Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt back to Aretuza

In the second season’s finale, the characters see the true destruction of Ciri’s powers. Through Yennefer, they save Ciri from the Deathless Mother, but this also leads them to meet the Wild Hunt. Not only does Nilgaard want Ciri, but the Wild Hunt also has plans for her. The season ended with the biggest jaw-dropping reveal of the White Flame being Duny, Ciri’s father.

In April, Netflix confirmed an update on The Witcher Season 3 and what is in store for Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. The three characters now stand as a united family, with Yennefer and Geralt determined to protect Ciri.

The official plot reveals, “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

Fans know the Council is no longer on Yennefer’s side. They look to stop Ciri for good, at the recommendation of Tissaia. With The White Flame’s identity also revealed, the characters will be unsure who to trust.

When ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 could premiere on Netflix

Adapting the Time of Contempt book also introduces new vital characters for the season. Netflix has previously revealed its new cast members, including Robbie Amell as Gallatin. Fans want to know when The Witcher Season 3 will premiere and get to see Geralt back in action.

According to EpicStream, as the season officially started filming in early April, the third season is estimated to premiere in early 2023. It is unclear how many episodes the third season will have. In the meantime, fans can eagerly await the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin confirmed to release in December.

