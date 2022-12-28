‘The Young and the Restless’ 2023: Ally Reunites and 4 Other Predictions

The Young and the Restless 2023 predictions reveal romance is in the air. A lot is in store for the New Year including a reunion and a new couple. Here are some things to watch for in 2023.

The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ prediction Adam Newman and Sally Spectra reunite in 2023

2022 was a heartbreaking year for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Adam broke Sally’s heart when he dumped her to save her job at Newman Media. Sally eventually was fired from her job but found love with Adam’s brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

When Adam saw Sally and Nick together, he realized how much he loves Sally. Although Sally’s adamant she and Adam are over, it’s obvious she still loves him. The back-and-forth angst between the two is driving fans crazy. Loyal Ally fans want Sally to dump Nick and reunite with her true love.

Adam crashes Nick and Sally’s date today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/CMjlTVghdf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 13, 2022

Well, 2023 might be the year they get their wish. Sally and Adam’s love story is far from over, and they’ll find their way back to each other. A little bundle of joy could be the thing that reunites the two.

Sharon Newman and Chance Chancellor become a couple

Two of The Young and the Restless characters who need a new star is Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). 2022 was a tough year for both of them. Sharon grieved her husband Rey Rosales’ (Jordi Vilasuso) death, while Chance’s marriage to Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) ended because of her affair.

Sharon’s become a confidante to Chance as he deals with his divorce. The two have great chemistry together, and the writers appear to be hinting at a romance. Sharon needs a good storyline, and a romance with Chance would heat her life.

Their romance would create some intriguing drama with Sharon feuding with Abby, and Sharon’s ex-husband Nick becoming jealous.

‘The Young and the Restless’ prediction Lily Winters dumps Billy Abbott

One guaranteed prediction for 2023 is that Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) relationship will end. Their break up has been a long time coming. Lily’s become fed up with Billy’s lack of focus on work and their relationship.

Now that all his attention is geared toward Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), Lily realizes the inevitable. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest a split is coming soon. Although Lily will be heartbroken over her break up, she’ll have comfort from Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei).

RT if you love Lily and Billy as a couple. ❤️ #YR pic.twitter.com/sJR2x7vOY7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 3, 2021

Phyllis Summers will be right about Diane Jenkins

The iconic The Young and the Restless feud between Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) reignited with Diane’s return. Genoa City’s favorite redhead was fuming over Diane worming her way into the Abbotts’ lives. Together with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), they dug into Diane’s past in hopes of taking her down.

Phyllis deviated from the initial plan and brought Diane’s ex Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to town. Everyone was quick to admonish Phyllis for putting their lives in danger. However, they may end up thanking her.

Diane might be hiding more secrets, and one of the is that she’s secretly working with Jeremy and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). The trio could secretly be working together to take down the Abbotts and gain control of Jabot. If Diane’s working with them, her betrayal will shatter Jack and Kyle Abbott (Peter Bergman and Michael Mealor). It’ll also have Phyllis gloating, proving she was right all along.

‘The Young and the Restless’ prediciton more characters will return in 2023

2022 saw many beloved The Young and the Restless characters return. Diane, Tucker, Daniel, and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) are a few names to reappear. These characters were welcomed back by fans and brought some much-needed interest to the show.

Hey friend, did you get a chance to see the show today? What are your thoughts? ???? ⁦⁦⁦@YandR_CBS⁩ ⁦@TheRealStafford⁩ ⁦@YRInsider⁩ pic.twitter.com/0NvwkzZNV0 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) December 27, 2022

But the returns won’t stop with these four. In 2023, there will be some more surprising names returning. One person who may make an appearance is Daniel’s ex-girlfriend Heather Stevens (Jennifer Landon). Heather’s return will provide insight into the couple’s breakup and spark a love triangle with Lily.