‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Reasons Why Tara Locke Should Return

Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) was a schemer on The Young and the Restless. The character is best remembered as Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) ex-wife and the former lover of Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Tara’s run on the show lasted only five months; her final appearance was on Aug. 6, 2021. However, it might be time for her to return to Genoa City.

‘The Young and the Restless’ vixen Tara Locke should return to create drama for Kyle Abbott and Summer

During Tara’s brief The Young and the Restless run, she caused chaos for one of Genoa City’s favorite couples. Kyle and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) were finally getting their happily ever after until Tara should up. Tara’s arrival with Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez) forced Kyle to confess his affair with Tara and Harrison’s paternity.

Summer stood by her man; however, Tara teamed with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to break up the pair. The two managed to get Summer to leave town with a job at Marchetti in Italy. However, their scheme was later busted by Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Kyle and Summer married and moved to Italy; however, they returned to Genoa City earlier this year.

Everything is going smoothly in Kyle and Summer’s lives; however, the couple needs drama. Tara could return to fight Kyle and Summer for custody of Harrison, a situation that would strain Skyle’s marriage. Tara, who still carries a torch for her ex-lover, wouldn’t resist seducing a vulnerable Kyle.

Uncovers the truth about Ashland Locke’s death on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Before Genoa City, Tara lived in New York with her businessman husband, Ashland. However, after Ashland learns of Tara’s affair and he isn’t Harrison’s father, he divorces her. Ashland then moved on with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). But Ashland and Victoria’s marriage ended when she discovered he lied about his illness.

While Victoria was ready to be rid of Ashland, he didn’t take their separation too well. On the July 25, 2022, episode, Ashland died after hitting his head during a scuffle with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) covered up the murder to avoid another scandal. So far, their secret is safe until Tara comes back.

Tara’s return could have her snooping for answers about Ashland’s death. If she senses the Newmans are hiding something, she’ll dig for clues. Tara’s search will take her to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), who has evidence of the cover-up.

Tara and Adam could team up to take down the Newmans, which may spark a romance between the outcasts.

Tara Locke renews her rivalry with Phyllis Summers

During Tara’s stay on The Young and the Restless, she made a lot of enemies. But she met her biggest foe in Phyllis. Summer’s mother was the one who took down the blonde schemer. After busting Tara’s plot to break up Kyle and Summer, she had Tara arrested for stealing money from Fenmore’s.

Upon Tara’s release from prison, she’ll want revenge against Phyllis for destroying her life. But Tara will have a new ally in her feud with Phyllis. Tara will team with Kyle’s mother, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) bring down their common enemy Phyllis. Aside from fighting with Phyllis, Tara may receive Diane’s approval to reunite with Kyle.

