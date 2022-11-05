‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 of the Show’s Best Recasts

The Young and the Restless recasts roles all the time. Multiple actors have portrayed characters like Jill Abbott and Sharon Newman. While it’s tough for an actor to be a recast, sometimes they exceed expectations. Here’s a look at a few of the best recasts.

The Young and the Restless star Gina Tognoni I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Gina Tognoni was a perfect Phyllis Summers recast

Phyllis Summers has always been associated with Michelle Stafford, who’s played the redhead on and off since 1994. Stafford’s departed the show several times, with her last exit in Aug. 2013. Since Phyllis is an important character, The Young and the Restless quickly searched for a recast.

They hit the jackpot when they hired former Guiding Light and One Life to Live star Gina Tognoni as the new Phyllis. Tognoni’s debut in Aug. 2014 began with a bang as Phyllis woke from her coma and crashed Nick and Sharon Newman’s (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) wedding.

Phyllis and Billy team up to get answers from Jack. http://t.co/CoPZPcVhVl #YR pic.twitter.com/V68fwYQiLA — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 24, 2015

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Michelle Stafford Leaving Again?

During Tognoni’s run, Phyllis was involved in major storylines, including the Jack Abbott and Marco Annicelli (Peter Bergman) switch. Tognoni’s work during that story earned her another Daytime Emmy for her shelf. While Tognoni has large shoes to fill, many fans on Reddit praised her work as Phyllis.

“She’s amazing. Phyllis has become one of my favorites, thanks to her. Gina brought a likability to the character that I didn’t feel was there before,” raved one viewer.

“I love the current Phyllis as it was the best recast, and she made it her own,” another commenter replied.

Gina’s run as Phyllis ended in June 2019 after a five-year run. Ten days after her final episode, Stafford resumed her iconic role.

Billy Miller is considered the best Billy Abbott recast

As the son of John and Jilly Abbott (Jerry Douglas and Jess Walton), Billy Abbott is a crucial legacy character. Many actors have portrayed him over the years, including David Tom. But in 2008, former All My Children star Billy Miller stepped into her role.

Miller was fantastic, bringing out Billy’s wild and humorous personality while showing his sensitive side. One of the most memorable storylines during Miller’s run is the death of Billy’s daughter Delia Abbott (Sophie Pollono). Miller gave a powerhouse performance as a grieving father looking for revenge for his daughter’s death.

After six years and three Daytime Emmy awards, Miller left The Young and the Restless Jan. 2014. The producers briefly recast with Tom reprising the role and later with Burgess Jenkins. In 2016, former General Hospital star Jason Thompson was cast in the role. While Thompson has done a great job, there’s no denying that Miller is the best Billy.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Amelia Heinle has played Victoria Newman for 17 years

When it comes to playing Victoria Newman, Daytime Emmy winner Heather Tom excelled in the role. Tom began playing Victoria when she was fifteen. Viewers watched as Victoria grew from a rebellious teenager to a successful businesswoman. After 13 years, Tom departed the show in Dec. 2003 because of money and creative issues.

Victoria plays hardball today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/FIYAfkWDAC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 8, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Victoria Newman Leaving?

Since Victoria is a vital member of the Newman family, The Young and the Restless quickly searched for a recast. They found their replacement with former All My Children star Amelia Heinle, who debuted in March 2005. Heinle has made the role her own; whether Victoria is a troubled heroine or ruthless CEO, she’s always center stage.

Heinle’s performances have garnered her praise and two Supporting Actress Daytime Emmys. She’s also made history with her 17-year run as Victoria, beating out Tom’s previous 13-year tenure. No matter what storyline Victoria’s in, Heinle knocks it out of the park with her work.