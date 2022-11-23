‘The Young and the Restless’: 4 Best Storylines of 2022

The Young and the Restless had a lot of exciting storylines this year. From a character returning from the dead to an iconic wedding, there was much to discuss. Here’s a look at four of the best storylines of 2022.

The Young and the Restless stars Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland’s wedding was one of the best ‘The Young and the Restless’ storylines of 2022

2022 was a big year for the famous couple Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). Teriah, as fans affectionately called them, is one of Genoa City’s most popular couples. After four years together, they decided to take the next step in their relationship.

Here come the brides! ? Don't miss the #Teriah wedding this week on all-new episodes of #YR. Tune in on @CBS and watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ILoUVREyln — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 15, 2022

In May, the couple tied the knot in a fun Disco-themed wedding. The wedding was a momentous occasion because Tessa and Mariah made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to marry on the soap opera. Tessa and Mariah’s love story made mainstream news, and in an interview with People, Fairbanks described her enthusiasm about the storyline. “I feel especially honored to be part of this moment because I understand the importance of it.”

Tessa and Mariah’s union was one of the top moments for The Young and the Restless this year. Wonder what 2023 will have in store for the newlyweds?

Diane Jenkins’ return from the dead shocked Genoa City

The Young and the Restless provided one of the massive shockers with Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) return from the dead. Diane “died” in 2011 after being hit in the head with a rock. However, like many characters, Diane was alive and well.

Diane made her presence known to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) during his trip to Los Angeles. Before long, Diane returned to Genoa City and quickly wormed her way into Jack and Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) lives. But not everyone was happy to see her back.

Diane’s return angered her enemies Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). It’s become a three-against-one battle as the women try to drive Diane out of town, but she’s determined not to let them win.

Adam Newman and Sally Spectra’s relationship drama on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) have become one of the best couples on The Young and the Restless. The town pariahs mixed business with pleasure as they set out to become Genoa City’s power couple. Yet, like many relationships, theirs is not without drama.

Ally fans were heartbroken when Adam dumped Sally. Adam’s reason for the split was a noble cause to save Sally’s job. However, he’s now regretting his decision.

Sally’s moved on with another man, Adam’s brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Naturally, this has sparked Adam’s jealousy and he wants Sally back. Although Sally’s made it clear she’s over Adam, she’s still in love with him.

While fans aren’t happy with Adam and Sally’s breakup, it makes for great storytelling. Nick is one of the obstacles standing in the way of Ally’s happiness. As much as Nick wants to fight for Sally, he can’t hold off the inevitable Ally reunion, which hopefully happens in 2023.

Abby Newman and Devon Hamilton’s affair is the best soap drama

Many of Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) storylines on The Young and the Restless tend to be boring. However, the writers gave Abby one of her best stories at the beginning of November. Abby’s marriage to Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) was in trouble because of his focus on work.

Chance makes a tough decision today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/WBrtr65rTt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 15, 2022

An upset Abby sought comfort from her friend Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Instead of offering kind words, Devon and Abby gave in to passion and made love on the couch. But their romp was busted by their significant others, Chance and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan).

Abby and Devon immediately went into damage control to save their relationships, but it was no use. Chance and Amanda dumped their cheating partners, which leaves the door open for a Dabby romance.