‘The Young and the Restless’: 4 Possible Love Interests for Tucker

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) is back to shake things up on The Young and the Restless. While Tucker’s return is centered mainly on business, his personal life will be a primary focus. So which Genoa City woman will the businessman set his sights on?

The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson I David Livingston/Getty Images

Tucker McCall reconnects with Ashley Abbott on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Tucker had many love interests during his first run on The Young and the Restless. One of his former flames is his ex-wife Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). However, like many couples, they endured heartaches, including Tucker’s infidelities.

Tucker first cheated with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and later with Yolanda “Harmony” Hamilton (Debbi Morgan). While Ashley forgave him for the Diane fling, his affair with Harmony ended their marriage. It’s been nine years since Ashley was her ex-husband, and she’s about to get a blast from the past.

Looks like there's a visitor at the Abbott's…? #YR pic.twitter.com/6d1JkbR3km — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 10, 2022

According to Soaps.com, upcoming spoilers reveal that Tucker reconnects with Ashley. The two will have a lot to discuss about their past and future. Ashley may find herself falling back in love with Tucker, but his business moves regarding Jabot might derail their reunion.

The businessman’s partnership with Diane Jenkins takes a romantic turn

Diane’s wreaked havoc in many people’s lives, including Tucker’s. After almost ending his engagement to Ashley, one would think Tucker wouldn’t want anything to do with Miss Jenkins. However, Tucker appears to have let bygones be bygones.

Tucker knows about Diane’s life in Los Angeles when everyone presumed she was dead. He agrees not to tell her secrets as long as she plays along with his plan. Diane isn’t thrilled with Tucker’s return, and the two will butt heads. But that tension could have the pair hitting the sheets again.

With a schemer like Diane hooking up with someone powerful like Tucker, Genoa City better watch out.

Today on #YR, Diane receives a surprise guest. pic.twitter.com/wPnCpOY0wL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 30, 2022

Phyllis Summers seduces Tucker McCall for information

Diane’s return from the dead was unwelcome by many people, including Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). The two women immediately picked up where they had left off in their legendary feud. Phyllis is furious at how Diane charms Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and everyone else. She wants Diane out of town and is teaming with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to make it happen.

When Phyllis sees Diane with Tucker, she becomes suspicious and begins digging for information. As part of her plan to learn Diane’s secrets, Phyllis might seduce Tucker. However, the redhead will get more than she bargained for when Tucker puts the moves on her.

Sharon Newman reunites with Tucker McCall on ‘The Young and the Restless’

One of Tucker’s former flames is troubled heroine Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). The two became a couple in 2012 when Sharon after the “death” of her ex-husband Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). With Victor gone, Sharon was in charge of Newman Enterprises and, with Tucker’s help, plotted to take over the company.

Join the Crimson Lights debate for #NationalCoffeeDay! ☕️ Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Yay or Nay? ? #YR pic.twitter.com/HOTj6IebRR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 29, 2022

The couple planned to wed after Victor’s memorial service, but the ceremony was interrupted by Victor’s return. Sharon and Tucker broke up, and not too long afterward, he left town. Tucker’s return will shock Sharon since the two ended on bad terms. However, she’s grown a lot since then, and Tucker might be in awe of her transformation.

The Young and the Restless fans have been critical over the lack of storyline for Sharon. However, her and Tucker rekindling their romance would bring excitement into the coffee shop owner’s life.

