‘The Young and the Restless’: 4 Storyline We’d Totally Watch

The Young and the Restless storylines have been criticized for being boring. From concentrating on certain characters to couples with no chemistry, the show’s taken a downfall since its glamour days. But these storylines would add excitement to the soap opera.

The Young and the Restless stars Joshua Morrow, Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden, and Amelia Heinle I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The Newman family has a downfall in an epic ‘The Young and the Restless’ storyline

The Newmans are one of Genoa City’s core families. Super couple Victor and Nikki Newman’s (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) legacy is carried on by their kids Nick and Victoria Newman (Joshua Morrow and Amelia Heinle). While Victor has other children, Victoria and Nick are his pride and joy.

While the foursome is the show’s most famous family, they’ve become hated by fans. The characters’ hypocritical attitudes and always coming out as the winners in every battle has become a nuisance. It’s long overdue the Newmans got taken down a peg in what would be an iconic The Young and the Restless storyline.

Our #MCM this week is the man who started the Newman family – the one and only Victor Newman! ? Who’s ready for Newman Family Week to begin today on #YR? ?‍♀️?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CcJ2orwCIa — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 27, 2020

His company and family are important to Victor, and it’d be sweet to see both crumble. A downfall is possible because of the secret of Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) death. If the truth ever came out, it’d cause a public scandal and test the family’s bond.

Sharon Newman searches for her long-lost father

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is a beloved Genoa City heroine. Since 1994, viewers have watched the ups and downs in her life. While Sharon was once a main character, she’s only seen pouring coffee or dishing out advice to town residents these days.

She needs a storyline and discovering her father would be perfect. The identity of Sharon’s father is one of the biggest The Young and the Restless mysteries. It’s always been Sharon and her mother, Doris Collins (Karen Hensel), and it’s implied Sharon’s father left when she was young.

Sharon’s search for her father would be an emotional storyline. Case’s award-winning work would shine as Sharon confronted her father, then contemplated letting him back into her life.

‘The Young and the Restless’ should do a crossover storyline with Lauren Fenmore and Sheila Carter

There have been many crossover storylines between The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. It started in 1992 when Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) fled to Los Angeles. Sheila’s plans for a fresh start were derailed when her nemesis Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) arrived, threatening to expose her Genoa City past.

Who else has loved seeing Lauren and Sheila back together on the classic #YR episodes? ?‍♂️?‍♀️ Tune in today to see their epic OMG moment! pic.twitter.com/VUouG3DGQn — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 4, 2020

Since then, Lauren and Sheila have met in several crossover appearances. The rivals are long overdue for another round in their epic feud. Lauren believes Sheila’s “dead,” but she’ll be stunned when an alive Sheila returns, ready to inflict more pain on the fashion guru.

Drucilla Winters’ return would be a heartwarming storyline

There have been many deaths in Genoa City; one of the most shocking was Drucilla Winters (Victoria Rowell) in 2007. Drucilla and Sharon fell off a cliff after a scuffle with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Sharon was rescued; however, Drucilla was never found and presumed dead.

Tomorrow on #YR, reminisce on a classic episode with the incomparable Kristoff St. John. ❤️ You'll see Neil and Drucilla Winters enjoy their romantic Caribbean honeymoon, while Brad Carlton and Ashley Abbott plan a surprise for the newlyweds! pic.twitter.com/nXGLZ2M0Cf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 10, 2020

The writers left the door open for a possible Drucilla return, and it’s long overdue for her return. Drucilla’s return from the dead would be a huge but wonderful shock. Since Drucilla is an adored heroine, she’d be welcomed back with open arms.

Devone Hamilton (Bryton James) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) would be overcome with emotion having their mother home. While the reunion would be heartwarming, it’s also bittersweet. Her husband, Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), died in 2019.

The Winters family has been in shambles since losing Neil. But Drucilla’s return could help mend the broken ties and bring them together again.